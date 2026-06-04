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Peddi Public Review: Ram Charan Fans Share First Reactions Entertainment


2026-06-04 09:03:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Watch LIVE public reactions and audience reviews of Peddi, the much-awaited rustic sports drama starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Get the latest updates from premiere shows, fan celebrations outside theatres, and first impressions from moviegoers.

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AsiaNet News

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