Peddi Public Review: Ram Charan Fans Share First Reactions Entertainment

Watch LIVE public reactions and audience reviews of Peddi, the much-awaited rustic sports drama starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Get the latest updates from premiere shows, fan celebrations outside theatres, and first impressions from moviegoers.

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