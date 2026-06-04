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Azerbaijani Para-Taekwondo Athletes Win Two Medals At Tournament In Rome (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Para-Taekwondo Athletes Win Two Medals At Tournament In Rome (PHOTO)


2026-06-04 07:09:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Members of the Azerbaijani national team successfully competed at the Grand Prix in Rome, which featured athletes with the highest world rankings in para-taekwondo, Trend reports.

Sabir Zeynalov, competing in the 58-kilogram weight category, defeated all his opponents to reach the top step of the podium and win the gold medal.

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