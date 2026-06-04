Zelensky Announces Talks With European Partners On Air Defense For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the statement in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

“We are also preparing meetings with some of our most capable partners in Europe – we are counting on good, strong decisions, and this is important. Our priorities are absolutely clear: air defense for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia for the war, our joint weapons production with partners, political coordination, and real support for Ukrainians who are going through this full-scale war,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukrainians must feel that the country is not alone in defending itself.

According to the President, Ukraine's ties with the international community are one of the foundations of its defense and a factor that significantly strengthens the country's independence.

Zelensky urges NATO states to help Ukraine obtain licenses to producesystems

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects a report on Friday regarding the implementation of a high-level political agreement on the purchase of Patriot air defense system batteries for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine