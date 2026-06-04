Zelensky Writes Letter To Putin, Proposes Personal Meeting To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The proposal was outlined in an open letter from Zelensky to Putin, according to Ukrinform.

“Enough of war. Ukraine proposes to end this war. This must be done honestly, with dignity, and with guarantees that the war will not be reignited. We see that the United States is fully focused on the issue of Iran, and it would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the center of its attention. Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us - and you. I am proposing a meeting,” the letter states.

Zelensky said such a meeting could take place in third countries that traditionally serve as venues for international negotiations, including Switzerland, Türkiye, or countries of the Arab world. He stressed that he does not consider either Moscow or Kyiv suitable locations for the talks.

The Ukrainian President also declared Ukraine's readiness to implement a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiation process. He noted that international partners, including the United States, could help monitor compliance with a truce.

Zelensky further claimed that, according to intelligence assessments, Putin is planning military actions extending into 2027–2028, intends to draw Belarus more deeply into the war, and is“playing some kind of game with Transnistria.”

“If you do not personally come to the conclusion that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence. We will have those who support us. But you, too, will have to fight much harder for your own existence - not Russia's, but your own. And this is not a threat from me or from Ukraine. It is a fact of Russian history that you know well: when Russia grows tired, change comes. We can work toward that fatigue. You can stop your war,” Zelensky wrote.

The Ukrainian President called for setting a specific date for negotiations and involving international partners, including the United States and European countries, as potential security guarantors.

Zelensky also stated that Ukraine is prepared for a large-scale prisoner exchange under an“all-for-all” formula and insists on the return of Ukrainian civilians and children taken from the country during the war.

Zelensky names effective format for Europe's participation in peace talks

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries reached a record level in May, threatening further reductions in refining volumes, which are already at their lowest level in 16 years, and raising the risk of fuel shortages on Russia's domestic market.