War Update: 224 Combat Clashes, Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 224 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes, dropping 195 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6,188 kamikaze drones for strikes and conducted 2,216 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions,” the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, there were three combat engagements, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and conducted 59 shelling attacks, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched eight assaults near Starytsia, Lyman, Odradne, and toward Izbytske, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazne. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attacked five times near Novoplatonivka and toward Kupiansk and Kivsharivka.

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In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy attempts to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Dibrova, and Ozerne, as well as toward Shyikivka and Lyman. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attempts near Zakitne, Kalynivka, Riznykivka, and toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted twice to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Fedorivka Druha and toward Yurivka.

Ukrainian forces repelled 12 assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 33 attacks, attempting to advance near Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and toward Vilne, Dorozhnie, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Oleksandrivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces eliminated 63 Russian troops and wounded 14 in this sector today. Three automobile vehicles and four special-purpose vehicles were destroyed, along with three ammunition depots and two enemy shelters. Four artillery systems, four vehicles, 113 shelters, and three UAV command posts were damaged. A total of 246 drones of various types were destroyed or jammed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks near Sichneve, Vorone, and Ternove. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, 27 assaults were recorded near Rybne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, and toward Pryvillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove, Krynychne, Huliaipilske, and Chervone.

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On the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted one assault near Stepnohirsk.

On the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts, the General Staff concluded.

As previously reported, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, to June 4, 2026, are estimated at around 1,369,340 personnel.