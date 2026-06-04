Bitcoin Drops 21% After Strategy's Debt Buyback Terra-Luna Risk

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin slipped about 21% over a 10-day stretch, briefly retesting the $61,000 area as MicroStrategy 's debt strategy unfolded and the broader market faced ongoing ETF and liquidity dynamics. The move came as Strategy announced it had tapped into cash raised from recent equity issuances to repurchase portions of its convertible debt, a step that paused fresh Bitcoin accumulation for the moment and fanned questions about potential future liquidations.

MicroStrategy has long been the most visible large-scale Bitcoin holder, with its treasure chest growing to 126,016 BTC, accumulated for roughly $9.31 billion since March. The company funded a portion of its strategy by raising capital via equity issuances and used about $1.38 billion of that cash to repurchase convertible debt, a decision announced in mid-May. At the same time, the Stretch preferred stock (STRC US) price has drifted away from the $100 mark, complicating the near-term risk calculus for holders of both the company's stock and the associated preferred instrument.

With its Bitcoin reserve now backed by a smaller cash cushion, Strategy's balance sheet remains under close scrutiny. The company has also disclosed that its cash position sits around $900 million, a level that can cover roughly six months of preferred-dividend payments, assuming current rates continue. The STRC preferred stock pays a monthly dividend at an annual rate of about 11.5%, with a mechanism that allows new share issuance if the price climbs back to $100, and a lower price could trigger adjustments in the dividend or share issuance dynamics. The interplay between STRC's price, potential new issuances, and the flow of Bitcoin buys and sells is central to how investors gauge Strategy's risk in a volatile macro backdrop. For context, Strategy has raised about $7.5 billion through STRC issuances in the first five months of 2026, a move that has been supportive of Bitcoin's price trajectory to date. Further detail on the debt-repurchase move is noted in contemporaneous coverage from Cointelegraph.

Momentum in the market has also been influenced by the STRC's price trajectory and the broader ETF environment. As STRC trades below $100 and spot ETFs remain net sellers, the odds of a sustained breakout for Bitcoin toward the $70,000 level have been read as limited for now. This framing is consistent with the observed liquidity dynamics around MicroStrategy's equity and debt instruments and with market participants' evolving view on the company's ability to finance ongoing Bitcoin accumulation through equity-drawn cash and preferred-stock capital raises.

The balance sheet remains anchored by a key metric: 11% net leverage. Even at subdued Bitcoin prices, the value of Strategy's Bitcoin holdings provides a significant cushion, though the company's cash runway has thinned. A scenario analysis widely discussed among market participants suggests that the coverage provided by the Bitcoin reserve could be conservative even if the Bitcoin price were to dip meaningfully, such as toward $30,000. In other words, the reserve buffer has historically offered a margin of safety, even as cash and liquidity come under pressure from debt-service obligations and new capital-raising activities.

Conservative leverage with a Bitcoin cushion: Strategy reports an 11% net leverage, a key metric that is mitigated by the value of its Bitcoin holdings, which provides a conservative buffer even under stressed prices. Near-term upside tempered by STRC and ETF dynamics: A sustained rally above $70,000 is unlikely while STRC trades under $100 and spot ETFs remain net sellers. Cash runway narrowed by debt maneuvers: About $1.38 billion of cash was used to repurchase convertible debt, contributing to a cash balance around $900 million and roughly six months of dividend coverage at current rates; STRC issuances totaling $7.5 billion in early 2026 underpinned prior liquidity. No hard liquidation floor, but dilution as a risk tailwind: There is no contractual floor forcing Bitcoin sales, but if debt markets tighten, dilution of existing holders could become a lever, potentially influencing leverage perception and stock dynamics.

Key takeawaysDebt moves, liquidity, and what comes next

The mid-May debt-repurchase decision - financed with cash raised from recent equity issuances - underscores MicroStrategy's attempt to manage its capital structure in a period of tighter liquidity. By pulling cash from equity proceeds to repurchase portions of its convertible debt, the company sought to reduce the near-term debt burden and stabilize the balance sheet while continuing to pursue strategic Bitcoin accumulation under a changed liquidity backdrop. In turn, the STRC preferred stock's price sensitivity to the $100 threshold complicates the financing calculus, because crossing that line can alter the timing and scale of new share issuance and the associated dividend dynamics. The dividend itself is currently set at an annual rate of 11.5% and is paid monthly, a feature that remains attractive to some investors but adds another layer of sensitivity to market price movements for STRC.

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin position remains a central part of its narrative and risk/return profile. Holding 126,016 BTC with a reported value of about $9.31 billion as of March, the reserves continue to anchor the company's asset base even as cash and liquidity face pressure from ongoing financing activity. The company's strategy to deploy equity-derived cash toward debt repayments aligns with a broader aim to reduce financial fragility while sustaining Bitcoin accumulation over time. Related commentary from market observers notes that any eventual sale of Bitcoin from Strategy would not be automatic or guaranteed; rather, it would hinge on a mix of debt markets, equity financing options, and strategic risk assessments.

Market chatter around a potential“doom loop” - the idea that a large sale could push BTC price lower, prompting buyers to wait for lower prices - has been attributed to commentary circulating on social platforms. One widely cited thread suggested that a large, credible seller could depress prices more quickly, discouraging new accumulation and deepening liquidity challenges. While such a scenario remains speculative, it highlights how closely the price action of Strategy's holdings is watched by traders and the broader market, particularly given the interplay between the STRC price, STRC's dividend mechanics, and the path of Bitcoin prices.

Looking ahead, the main narrative remains: with STRC trading below $100 and ETF flows continuing to shape the immediate supply/demand balance for Bitcoin, the probability of a rapid move back toward $70,000 in the near term hinges on how Market participants interpret Strategy's liquidity trajectory, potential debt-market reopening, and any policy shifts that affect crypto-backed balance sheets. As cash reserves erode and the debt-repurchase narrative unfolds, investors will be watching whether Strategy can sustain its Bitcoin accumulation without triggering forced liquidations or triggering dilution events that would alter the risk/return calculus for both equity and preferred-share holders.

For readers seeking context, Cointelegraph 's related coverage details Strategy's debt-repurchase activity and the broader implications of favored instruments like STRC in the company's funding mix. Additionally, market chatter around Strategy's strategy and Bitcoin exposure continues to be analyzed across social channels, including commentary that points to the dynamic tension between price levels, dividend terms, and liquidity constraints.

What comes next will hinge on liquidity recovery, debt-market conditions, and the evolving price relationship between STRC, Bitcoin, and the broader crypto ecosystem. Stay attentive to updates around STRC's price, the company's cash runway, and any new debt or equity issuances that could recalibrate Strategy's balance sheet and Bitcoin accumulation trajectory.

Sources and further reading: Cointelegraph coverage of Strategy's debt repurchases and STRC dynamics; TradingView data on STRC price behavior; public disclosures on Strategy's Bitcoin holdings and cash position; market commentary on the potential implications of a“doom loop” for Bitcoin and large corporate holders.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.