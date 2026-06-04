2026 United States Mint Silver Proof Set® Available On June 11

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 United States Mint Silver Proof Set will be available for purchase beginning on June 11 at noon (EDT). Orders are limited to 10 sets per household.

Priced at $245.00, this set features 10 stunning silver proof coins minted at the United States Mint at San Francisco. Each coin is carefully encased in a protective plastic lens and beautifully presented, making this collection a standout addition for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Coins included in this set are:



2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters: Reverse designs depicting the Mayflower Compact, Revolutionary War, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Gettysburg Address.

2026 Native American $1 Coin: Reverse design that portrays Polly Cooper holding a basket as she shares the Oneidas' gift of corn with General Washington, who holds his hat in an expression of gratitude and respect.

2026 Enduring Liberty Half Dollar: For one year only, in place of President John F. Kennedy and the presidential coat of arms, the 2026 half dollar will feature a new design depicting the Statue of Liberty.

2026 Emerging Liberty Dime: For this year only and for the first time since 1945, Liberty will appear on the obverse of the dime.

2026 Jefferson Nickel: Marked with the dates“1776 ~ 2026.” 2026 Lincoln Penny: Marked with the dates“1776 ~ 2026.”

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About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources



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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...