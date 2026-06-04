Surgexrp Announces Presale Milestone As XRP-Based Real Estate Platform Surpasses 20% Of Allocation

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP, a real estate investment platform being developed on the XRP Ledger, today announced that its ongoing $SGP token presale has surpassed 20% of its available presale allocation, marking a key milestone ahead of the planned conclusion of the offering in 43 days.

The announcement comes as interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization continues to grow across the digital asset industry. SurgeXRP is developing infrastructure intended to enable participation in tokenized rental real estate opportunities through blockchain technology.

According to the company, the platform's ecosystem will be powered by the $SGP utility token, which is expected to support governance participation, staking mechanisms, and access to future platform features.

"Our objective is to build a platform that leverages the XRP Ledger to improve accessibility to real estate investment opportunities," said a spokesperson for SurgeXRP. "Reaching this milestone reflects growing interest in the project's vision and the broader adoption of tokenized real-world assets."

SurgeXRP stated that the presale utilizes a market-based allocation model under which final token distribution is determined by the total amount of XRP contributed during the offering period. Participants receive a proportional allocation of the presale token supply based on overall participation levels.

To provide transparency during the fundraising period, the company has also launched a dashboard that enables contributors to view estimated allocations and track aggregate participation in real time.

The company noted that the $SGP token has a fixed maximum supply of 200 million tokens, with no additional minting planned. According to SurgeXRP, 50% of the total token supply has been designated for the ongoing presale.

Looking ahead, SurgeXRP plans to continue development of its tokenized real estate marketplace, with a beta platform launch currently targeted for the third quarter of 2026.

Additional information about the project and presale is available on the company's official website.

About SurgeXRP

SurgeXRP is developing a blockchain-based real estate marketplace built on the XRP Ledger. The platform aims to facilitate participation in tokenized rental property investments through blockchain infrastructure while providing tools for governance, staking, and ecosystem engagement through the $SGP utility token.

Website:

Join Presale: /presal

Whitepaper:

Telegram:

X:

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.