Maackk Capital Corp. Reports Additional Closing Of Private Placement
June 04, 2026 4:53 PM EDT | Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - MAACKK Capital Corp. (" MAACKK " or the " Company ") reports that it has closed a private placement of 1,695,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $30,002.
About MAACKK Capital Corp.
MAACKK is an investment company.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Peter Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
MAACKK Capital Corp.
Email: ...
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Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.
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