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Maackk Capital Corp. Reports Additional Closing Of Private Placement


2026-06-04 05:34:47
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Maackk Capital Corp. Reports Additional Closing of Private Placement

June 04, 2026 4:53 PM EDT | Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - MAACKK Capital Corp. (" MAACKK " or the " Company ") reports that it has closed a private placement of 1,695,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $30,002.

About MAACKK Capital Corp.

MAACKK is an investment company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
MAACKK Capital Corp.
Email: ...

NO SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.

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