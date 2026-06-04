Geo-Economics Revisited

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By Josh Lipsky and Matteo Maggiori

WASHINGTON, USA – As global powers face rising geopolitical tensions, sanctions, export controls, and tariffs are once again tools of leverage, marking the resurgence of geoeconomics, where economic policy and national security converge.

This approach to business was largely abandoned by the West after the Cold War, though for most other countries, geopolitics and economics have always been closely linked.

Josh Lipsky is the founding director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council, and Matteo Maggiori is a professor of finance at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Read their articles in Finance & Development magazine.

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