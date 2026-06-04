RSS Virtual Assets Recovery Training Addresses Digital Financial Threats

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Thirty professionals from Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), financial regulatory bodies, Crown Counsel offices, and law enforcement agencies from Regional Security System (RSS) member states have successfully completed a five-day Virtual Assets Recovery Training Programme held at the RSS Training Institute from May 11–15, 2026.

The programme was designed to strengthen participants' knowledge and practical capabilities in tracing, investigating, restraining, and recovering virtual assets connected to criminal activity. Through a combination of interactive discussions, hands-on exercises, and case studies, participants enhanced their ability to coordinate effectively across investigative and prosecutorial functions within RSS member states.

Facilitated by subject-matter experts from the El PAcCTO 2.0 Programme, the training brought together diverse participants, reflecting the region's unified and collaborative approach to combating financial crimes involving virtual assets and emerging technologies.

During the closing ceremony, executive director of the RSS, Rear Admiral Errington Shurland, emphasised the urgency of building regional resilience in the face of evolving digital threats. He underscored the importance of strengthening institutional capacity to counter the growing misuse of digital assets for illicit purposes.

Meanwhile, principal state counsel at the office of the director of public prosecutions of Barbados, Romario Straker, focused on prosecutorial considerations during his featured presentation and stressed the importance of effective evidence gathering in cases involving virtual assets and financial investigations.

Also addressing the ceremony was director of El PAcCTO, Javier Sampler, who highlighted the critical role of international cooperation and sustained partnerships in advancing the Caribbean's response to transnational organised crime and financial offences.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in the RSS ongoing commitment to enhancing regional security cooperation and equipping its member states with the tools necessary to address emerging threats within the digital financial landscape.

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