New Leaders Join Community Living Toronto's Patron's Council To Advance Inclusion Across The GTA
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BACKGROUNDER
Community Living Toronto Welcomes New Members to the Patron's Council
Todd Smith
Quote:“I'm honoured to join Community Living Toronto's Patron's Council. Throughout my career in public service and now in the private sector, I've seen what's possible when we design policies, services and communities so everyone can participate. I look forward to lending my voice and experience to help expand opportunity and inclusion for people who have an intellectual disability and their families across Toronto.”
Todd Smith i s Vice-President, Marketing and Business Development at Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company, where he is responsible for international business growth and sales of the Canadian-developed CANDU® nuclear reactor. Prior to joining the company in 2024, Todd served for 13 years as a Member of Provincial Parliament in Ontario and held several senior Cabinet portfolios, including Minister of Energy, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, and Government House Leader. During his tenure as Minister of Energy, he led significant initiatives to support Ontario's growing electricity needs, including advancing new nuclear builds and refurbishments. Before entering politics, Todd worked as a television and radio broadcaster and served as News Director for a local broadcasting company in Eastern Ontario. He attended the University of New Brunswick and graduated from Loyalist College's Broadcast Journalism program.
Jim Ritchie
Quote:“I am pleased to join Community Living Toronto's Patron's Council and support its vision of creating inclusive communities where everyone belongs. Housing and community development play an important role in shaping how people experience connection, opportunity, and quality of life. I look forward to contributing my experience in city building and community development to help advance innovative and inclusive communities that are welcoming and accessible for all.”
Jim Ritchie is President and CEO of Tridel and is widely recognized for his leadership in building sustainable and inclusive communities across the Greater Toronto Area. He oversees all aspects of Tridel's operations, including land acquisition, planning, development, and construction. During his tenure, Jim has led the delivery of more than 150 condominium communities and overseen the sale of over 45,000 homes. His leadership reflects a strong commitment to city building, environmental sustainability, and long-term community impact. Jim is an active industry leader who serves on several advisory bodies and committees focused on housing, sustainability, and social equity. He is known for a values-driven approach that emphasizes community well-being, innovation, and creating neighbourhoods where people can thrive.
Heather Watt
Quote:“I am honoured to join Community Living Toronto's Patron's Council. Inclusive communities are stronger communities, and I believe everyone deserves the opportunity to fully participate and thrive. Throughout my career in government and the private sector, I have worked to bring people together to solve complex challenges. I look forward to contributing my experience in public policy, healthcare, and cross-sector collaboration to help advance a more inclusive Toronto.”
Heather Watt is a management consultant with over 20 years of experience across the public and private sectors. She has advised organizations across government, healthcare, life sciences, insurance, consumer products, industrials, and private equity, including over a decade at Monitor Group and McKinsey & Company.
She previously served as Chief of Staff to Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health from 2018 to 2022, where she had oversight of Ontario's approximately $70B healthcare budget and played a central role in the COVID-19 response. Her work included policy development, stakeholder relations, and health system transformation across hospitals, home and community care, public health, and mental health.
Andrew Saunders
Quote:“I'm proud to join Community Living Toronto's Patron's Council. As a leader in Canadian media, I've seen how visibility and informed public conversation can help change attitudes and open doors. I look forward to supporting Community Living Toronto in raising awareness, strengthening partnerships and advancing a more inclusive society where people with an intellectual disability are valued, empowered, and fully included.”
Andrew Saunders is President and CEO of The Globe and Mail, where he oversees all aspects of Canada's national newspaper, including its digital platforms, advertising network, events, and conference business. With more than 20 years at The Globe and Mail, Andrew has extensive expertise in business transformation, digital strategy, consumer insights, branding, and revenue growth. Prior to becoming President and CEO, he served as Chief Revenue Officer and led the organization's transition from print to digital across subscriptions, advertising, events, analytics, and consumer marketing. Andrew is highly respected within Canada's media and advertising sectors and serves on several industry boards and advisory bodies, including the Canadian Cannes Advisory Board, the IAB Canada Board, and The Canadian Press Board. He is also actively involved in community initiatives, including the United Health Network Foundation and United Way Greater Toronto.
Arron Barberian, OOnt.
Quote:“It is an honour to join the Patron's Council. Hospitality is about making people feel welcome and that belief aligns closely with Community Living Toronto's mission. I look forward to supporting the organization in creating greater opportunities for inclusion, belonging, and meaningful community participation for people with intellectual disabilities.
Arron Barberian is the owner and steward of Barberian's Steak House, one of Canada's most iconic dining establishments. Since taking over operations in 1994, he has continued his family's legacy of excellence in hospitality while building one of the country's most recognized culinary destinations. Arron is also known for his passion for wine and oversees one of Canada's largest cellar wine collections, with more than 30,000 bottles. Beyond business, he is widely respected for his philanthropic leadership and charitable work supporting organizations such as Holland Bloorview Foundation, Sinai Health Foundation, and Jays Care Foundation. Through his commitment to hospitality, community, and giving back, Arron has become a highly admired and influential figure in Toronto's business and charitable sectors.
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