Entrepreneur Behind Fast-Growing Notaryint Expands Business Consulting Services Following International Launch Success

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Marc Weiss, the entrepreneur behind the rapidly growing international document authentication platform NotaryInt, today announced the expansion of his business consulting and execution services, bringing more than three decades of hands-on entrepreneurial experience to organizations seeking practical solutions for growth, operational efficiency, and business development.

Following the successful launch of NotaryInt, which has experienced strong international demand within its first month of operation, Weis is now offering businesses direct access to the same execution-driven approach that has helped him identify opportunities, launch ventures,solve operational challenges, and build scalable organizations across multiple industries.

Operating through the NotaryInt platform, Weiss works with entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, and established organizations seeking expert guidance paired with real-world implementation. Unlike traditional consulting firms that primarily deliver recommendations,Weiss focuses on helping clients execute strategies and achieve measurable business

outcomes.

"I've spent more than 30 years building businesses, solving problems, and creating solutions in

markets where there was a clear need,"; said Weiss. "What I've learned is that most

organizations don't need another consultant handing them a report. They need someone who

understands how to execute, adapt, and help move a business forward. That's what I bring to

every client engagement."

Weiss' most recent venture, NotaryInt, serves as a prime example of that approach. The company's rapid growth and global traction since launch underscore the effectiveness of a

practical, execution-focused business model.

Today, Weiss brings that same expertise to organizations across a wide range of industries, including professional services, international business, compliance and regulatory services, technology-enabled businesses, operations management, and business development initiatives.

Core Consulting and Execution Services Include:

. Business launch strategy and operational implementation

. Startup development and growth planning

. Online business development and digital infrastructure creation

. International business operations and cross-border compliance strategy

. Process improvement and operational scaling

. Revenue model development and monetization planning

. Workflow automation and business systems design

. Strategic partnerships and business development initiatives

. Entrepreneurial coaching and executive advisory services

. Market expansion and growth execution

Rather than approaching consulting from a theoretical perspective, Weiss draws upon decades of firsthand experience launching, managing, and scaling businesses in competitive environments. His consulting model emphasizes practical execution, accountability, and measurable results.

"Most consultants tell you what to do," Weiss added. " I work alongside clients to help make it happen. That's the difference between advice and execution."

The consulting practice is now accepting new client engagements from organizations seeking support with growth initiatives, operational improvements, business launches, digital transformation projects, and international expansion opportunities.

In addition to client engagements, Weiss is developing a series of educational workshops and business programs designed to help entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners navigate today's evolving marketplace. Topics will include business formation, operational efficiency, digital business strategies, artificial intelligence applications, international business opportunities, and execution-focused growth planning.

About Marc Weiss

Marc Weiss is a Delray Beach-based entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience

launching, operating, and scaling businesses across multiple industries, including professional

services, international operations, compliance, technology-enabled businesses, and business

development. Through NotaryInt and his consulting practice, Weiss provides organizations with

hands-on strategic guidance and operational execution support designed to transform ideas into

measurable business results.