Park Dental Partners Expands Presence In Rochester, Minn., With Addition Of Zumbro View Dental

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK) (the Company), a leading dental resource organization, announces that effective May 29, 2026, Zumbro View Dental joined the Park Dental Partners network of affiliated dental practices. This is the Company's fourth general dentistry practice in Rochester, MN. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zumbro View Dental is led by a single doctor, Dr. Tom Haugen, who emphasizes patient comfort, personalized care, and customized treatment planning to support lifelong oral health. Dr. Haugen has completed advanced training across multiple disciplines, with particular emphasis on trauma and hospital-based patient care. He remains active in continuing education and industry conferences to stay at the forefront of the latest dental advancements. The Company expects to add additional doctors to this practice in the future.

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on building operational scale in the strong, desirable markets we operate,” said Pete Swenson, Chief Executive Officer of Park Dental Partners.“Dr. Haugen is a highly respected clinician whose philosophy and values align closely with our organization. We are excited to welcome him and his team and to further expand our presence in the growing Rochester community.”

Growing Presence in Rochester

Park Dental Partners entered the Rochester market in 2016 with Park Dental Rochester and has steadily expanded its presence there over the past decade. Apollo Dental was added in 2022 and Greenview Cosmetic & Family Dentistry was added in 2023. The addition of Zumbro View Dental further strengthens its regional footprint. The Company currently has four practices and six doctors in Rochester.

“Rochester's strong economy and world-class healthcare environment with institutions such as the Mayo Clinic and Destination Medical Center, the multi-billion-dollar, 20-year public-private initiative aimed at transforming the city into a global epicenter for health and wellness, make it an ideal market for growth,” said Dr. Chris Steele, Chief Clinical Officer, General Practices.“Dr. Haugen has built an exceptional practice with deep community roots, and we are proud to welcome him to our organization.”

About PARK DENTAL PARTNERS

Park Dental Partners, Inc., and its subsidiaries (NASDAQ:PARK) is a dental resource organization that has put patients first since the establishment of its general dentistry group in 1972. The Company provides comprehensive business support services, including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities, and equipment, to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices. The Company has 222 affiliated doctors across 87 practice locations in three states. The Company's clinical support team consists of approximately 990 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated doctors in operating their practices. The mission of our affiliated dental practices since inception has been to ensure patients enjoy the benefits of a lifetime of good oral health. This mission continues to be the driving force behind our organization today.

Park Dental Partners is based in Roseville, MN. For more information, please visit parkdentalpartners.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Forward‐looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“plans,”“may,”“will,” or similar expressions. These forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward‐looking statements because of, among other things, potential risks and uncertainties, such as:



Regulatory and compliance risk, including state dental corporate practice of dentistry and fee‐splitting restrictions, HIPAA and other privacy/cybersecurity obligations, and evolving healthcare and labor regulations;

Reimbursement risk, including risks related to payer mix, reimbursement rates, audit/recoupment activity, enrollment and collections timing, and dependence on significant third‐party payors;

Our ability to identify, acquire, integrate and effectively support affiliated practices and to execute de novo expansion, and the risk of undiscovered liabilities in acquisitions;

Dependence on affiliated dental practices and their clinical performance; our ability to attract, hire and retain dentists, specialists and hygienists; and risks related to ownership transitions of affiliated entities;

Competition for patients and clinicians in our markets and the impact on patient volumes and staffing; Macroeconomic conditions, inflation and interest rates, and our geographic concentration, particularly in the Minnesota area.



A forward‐looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward‐looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Park Dental Partners Investor Relations Team

763-233-3377

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Media Contact:

Park Dental Partners Media Relations Team

651-633-0500

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