Houseme.Ai Launches AI-Powered Property Intelligence Platform For GTA Homebuyers

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HouseMe Launches AI-Powered Property Intelligence Platform for GTA Homebuyers

June 04, 2026 3:46 PM EDT | Source: GRW

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - HouseMe, a Toronto-based real estate technology company, has launched a free AI-powered platform that generates property intelligence reports for active home listings across the Greater Toronto Area.







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The platform allows consumers to generate listing-specific reports in approximately 30 seconds, providing valuation insights, cost estimates, market data, and negotiation guidance.

Founded by Toronto luxury real estate broker Peter Torkan, known for his appearances on Amazon Prime's Luxe Listings Toronto, alongside co-founder Nurit Coombe, HouseMe was developed to provide consumers with access to data-driven real estate insights through a single platform.

According to the company, HouseMe's Intelligence Report utilizes a direct PropTx Toronto Regional Real Estate Board data feed and analyzes more than 224,000 active and sold MLS records.

The report includes several features designed to assist homebuyers during the decision-making process, including:

AI Valuation Score, a 0-10 rating designed to assess listing value based on available market data True Cost Calculator, which estimates closing costs, land transfer taxes, legal fees, and monthly carrying costs AI Investment Thesis, providing listing-specific analysis and property summaries Negotiation Strategy recommendations based on comparable sales and market conditions Area Market Pulse data highlighting neighborhood trends, inventory levels, and pricing activity

HouseMe also offers conversational AI functionality designed to answer listing-specific questions and provide information in multiple languages.

The company stated that the platform currently covers all active Greater Toronto Area listings and is available free of charge to consumers.

As artificial intelligence continues to gain adoption across the real estate industry, platforms such as HouseMe are introducing new tools intended to help consumers access property information and market data more

HouseMe is available through its website and mobile application.

About ai

HouseMe is a Toronto-based real estate intelligence platform that provides free AI-powered property reports for active GTA listings. Using MLS data, valuation models, neighborhood insights, and conversational artificial intelligence, the platform helps consumers make more informed home-buying decisions.

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Media Contact

Peter Torkan

HouseMe

1 416-847-5288

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HouseMe

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Source: GRW