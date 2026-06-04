Xos Makes Its GFX Debut With Electric Vehicles, Powertrain Technology, And Mobile Charging For Public Fleets



Charger Hub takes center stage at Booth 1416, with the full Xos electric portfolio available for review Xos team will be available at Booth 1416 throughout GFX 2026 to discuss fleet electrification timelines, total cost of ownership, and infrastructure requirements with public fleet managers

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the“Company”), a technology company and fleet services provider specializing in battery-electric fleet solutions and mobile energy storage infrastructure, today announced its appearance at the Government Fleet Expo and Conference (GFX) 2026. The event takes place June 9 to 12 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, where Xos will exhibit at Booth 1416. Xos has served commercial and municipal fleet operators since 2018 and counts among its customers Waymo, Caltrans, FedEx ISPs, UPS, Loomis, and Cintas.

Public fleet managers operate under constraints that commercial fleets rarely face: fixed procurement cycles, tight capital budgets, and accountability to taxpayers. At Booth 1416, Xos has the answers.

Xos at GFX 2026:



Xos will present its full product portfolio at GFX, including the Charger Hub mobile and stationary energy storage system, which allows public fleets to add charging capacity without costly grid upgrades or utility interconnection delays.

The Company's electric powertrains are integrated into electric school buses operating across school districts in North America, providing a field-validated proof point of Xos's ability to supply drivetrain technology at scale for vehicle manufacturers and OEM partners.

Xos electric step vans and Class 8 trucks serve customers with demanding duty cycles in last-mile delivery and regional haul operations, accumulating millions of miles in commercial service with fleet operators including UPS, FedEx, and Cintas.

Government fleet managers face a distinct set of procurement constraints, budget cycles, and uptime requirements. Xos vehicles and energy systems are purpose-built for reliability and total cost of ownership, two of the most critical metrics for public sector fleet decisions. GFX 2026 marks Xos's first appearance at the conference, a deliberate step to engage directly with municipal, state, and federal fleet decision-makers as public agencies advance their electrification commitments under local and state zero-emission mandates.



“Government fleets are some of the most demanding operators in the country, and they deserve the same access to proven electric technology that commercial fleets have had for years. At Xos, we have built products that perform in the real world, not just on spec sheets. GFX is where we connect with the people making those fleet decisions, and we are ready to show them what electricity can actually do,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

GFX 2026 arrives as public agencies across the country face mounting pressure to meet zero-emission targets with budgets and infrastructure that were never designed for electrification. With the Xos HubTM removing the grid upgrade barrier, field-validated powertrain technology already in service in public sector vehicles, and a team that has worked with municipal and government operators since 2018, Xos steps onto the GFX floor for the first time with experience that speaks directly to the challenges public fleet managers face today.

Fleet managers and procurement officers interested in meeting with Xos at GFX 2026 can visit Booth 1416 during Expo Hall hours, June 9 to 12, at the Long Beach Convention Center. To schedule a meeting in advance, contact the team at... or visit

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles, powertrains and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial and performance information; expectations and timing related to product deliveries and customer demand; sufficiency of existing cash reserves; customer acquisition and order metrics; ability to access additional capital and Xos's long-term strategy and future growth. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“likely,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“might,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos's liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness; (ii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's vehicle chassis and battery system; (iii) the ability of products and/or components to perform as designed or expected; (iv) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections; (v) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, particularly in light of current and potential labor shortages; (vi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry; and (vii) macroeconomic and political conditions. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at or the SEC's website at These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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