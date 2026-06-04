Pea Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pea Protein Market Size Key Takeaways The global pea protein market was valued at USD 2.42 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 12.78% by Straits Research. Growing awareness about strict food regulations pertaining to clean-label food coupled with consumer awareness about the benefits of consuming plant-based proteins has propelled this market. Pea protein due to its protein content is surpassing Aquafaba in sales and preference. North America leads this market specifically due to US. Dry pea protein have massive adoption due to easier storage and minimal transportation cost. Overview of the Market The global pea protein market size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.08 billion in 2026 to USD 8.06 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Packed with Nutrition The global pea protein market is driven by consumer adoption due presence of essential amino acids important for muscle growth and recovery. According to a study published on the National Library of Medicine, pea protein significantly helped in muscle repair in athletes and beginners returning to exercising regularly. It also serves as a nutritious meat alternative to vegans and patients suffering from gluten sensitivity. Increased Adoption in Food Industry Pea protein is used increasingly in the food industry due to properties such as emulsification which help in preserving oil-water mixtures found in dressings. Foaming is another characteristic of this healthy source of plant protein. It is being incorporated in bakery items such as cakes and meringues, providing them with a perfect air whipped consistency suitable for decoration. Pea Protein Vs Aquafaba Pea protein is thriving by serving as a competitor to aquafaba which is made from canned legumes. By emulating the texture of eggs it provides the same consistency to bakery items as aquafaba. Vegetarians and Vegans leverage the properties of pea proteins the most by incorporating it in bakery goods. While Aquafaba is limited to only confectionery items, pea protein can additionally also be combined with nutritional supplements making it scalable in commercial food processing. Aquafaba is unable to resonate with consumers due to 97% less protein content than pea protein thus making it the less preferable choice as a protein source. Due to pea protein's easy digestible nature, it has seen widespread adoption globally. Shift towards Clean-Label Food Widespread awareness pertaining to clean label products and non GMO food are some of the drivers propelling this lucrative market. People are stealthily turning to clean label products. This report also covers purchasing patterns of health-conscious consumers who are increasingly scrutinizing ingredients and demanding transparency protein, derived from natural, non-genetically modified yellow peas, has gained strong appeal. According to Ingredion's latest ATLAS study, 75% of consumers choose clean labelled products; making a conscious effort to study the ingredients before purchasing. Awareness about food intolerances, particularly to soy and dairy, has fueled the demand for hypoallergenic protein alternatives.

Latest Market Trend Innovation in Sports Nutrition

The report states that the global pea protein market is gaining momentum, particularly driven by constant research in sports nutrition. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are increasingly seeking plant-based alternatives to whey and soy proteins. Pea protein offers a complete amino acid profile, easy digestibility, and allergen-free benefits.

In December 2024, Burcon NutraScience Corporation announced the launch of its next-generation pea protein isolate, Peazazz®C. Designed to meet the rising demand for plant-based protein ingredients, Peazazz®C boasts over 90% protein purity, low sodium and a neutral taste, making it suitable for numerous applications such as beverages, nutrition bars, lifestyle nutrition products and vegetarian and vegan offerings.

Such advancements are expanding the versatility of pea protein in sports nutrition, reinforcing its role as a mainstream protein choice.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 2.73 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 3.08 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 8.06 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 12.78% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players Burcon, Roquette Frères, The Scoular Company, DuPont, Cosucra

Market Summary

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Pea Protein Market Drivers Rising Demand for Plant-Based Diets Globally

According to this report, the global market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising demand for plant-based and vegan diets. Consumers are now prioritizing health, environmental sustainability, and ethical food choices, leading to a surge in plant-based lifestyles.

79 million people globally identify as vegan, as per our latest reports, reflecting a steady increase in plant-based lifestyles. Major institutions such as the University of Stirling in the UK have transitioned to 100% plant-based catering. Uppsala University in Sweden has also embraced this shift and endorsed a full plant-based shift with a 90% majority vote.

This growing acceptance of plant-based diets across diverse sectors is directly influencing the demand for high-quality alternatives like pea protein, further propelling market growth.

Restraining Factors Competitive Pressure from Other Plant Proteins

According to this report, growing competitive pressure from other plant-based protein sources such as soy, rice, hemp, and chickpea protein are one of the key restraints which are likely to hamper the growth of this market. These alternatives are well-established and often preferred due higher protein content, lower cost and better taste and texture profiles.

Soy protein continues to dominate as the traditionally preferred choice in meat substitutes and as dairy alternatives due to its versatility and widespread consumer acceptance. This intense competition challenges the market share, especially in regions where traditional plant proteins are more ingrained in consumer habits and food manufacturing.

Market Opportunities Technological Advancements in Taste, Texture, and Protein Concentration

Research-backed technological advancements in taste, texture, and protein content are creatingopportunities for growth in the global pea protein market. Companies are heavily investing in research to overcome longstanding limitations like raw flavors, chalky textures, and inadequate protein levels.

Ingredion's VITESSENCE® Pea 100 HD, launched in July 2024, serves as a notable example. Tailored for cold-pressed bars, this protein solution is ensures softness throughout the shelf life of the product.

VITISSENCE® provides 84% protein and offers a delectable taste by minimizing the powdery mouthfeel commonly found in other proteins. Its proprietary processing technology delivers a consistently functional product with improved texture.

As companies continue to refine the taste and texture of pea protein, its adoption across mainstream food categories is expected to grow rapidly, opening new market opportunities.

Pea Protein Faring Better than Aquafaba as A Plant-Based Protein Source

This report also includes data on how pea protein surpasses Aquafaba in terms of protein content by a substantial amount. It shows an increase in protein content by upto 97% and is preferred over aquafaba as a plant-based protein source due to its superior nutritional valueand scalability making it a good choice for large-scale food manufacturing.

Key Differences between Pea Protein and Aquafaba

With a high protein content of approximately90%, pea protein serves as a complete protein powerhouse for muscle recovery, vegan diets, and clean-label formulations. In contrast, aquafaba, which is typically derived from canned peas contains only 1–2% protein and is mainly used as an egg alternative in vegan confectionery items.

Pea protein is more versatile, widely used in protein shakes, meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, and functional foods, making it suitable for sports nutrition and mainstream food manufacturing. Its longer shelf-life attribute also adds to its selection in a variety of food products.

Its long shelf life, allergen-friendly profile, and sustainability further reinforce its dominance. Backed by leading brands like Beyond Meat, which has a longstanding deal with French-based pea protein supplier Roquette since 2020 and incorporates 20 g of protein in its burger patty, continues to gain traction as the preferred alternative to traditional proteins and limited-use ingredients like aquafaba.

Regional Insights

According to Straits Research, North America currently leads the global pea protein market, driven by the rising adoption of plant-based diets and the growing demand for clean-label food products. The region's well-established food and beverage industry, coupled with strong consumer awareness about sustainable protein sources, supports this dominance.

In addition, innovation in product development, such as pea protein-based meat alternatives, sports nutrition, and functional foods, continues to expand market presence. The increasing focus on health and wellness trends, alongside a preference for allergen-free protein sources, further strengthens North America's leading position.

The U.S. market is rapidly expanding due to the strong shift toward plant-based diets and increasing investments in alternative proteins. Major food brands are launching products such as pea protein-based burgers and protein shakes to meet consumer demand. For example, Beyond Meat uses pea protein extensively in its offerings, helping drive mainstream acceptance. Rising health consciousness, coupled with innovation in food and beverage formulations, positions the U.S. as a crucial leader in the industry. Canada's market is thriving, supported by abundant raw material production and robust government initiatives promoting plant-based proteins. Companies are investing heavily in production facilities, such as Roquette's large pea protein plant, to meet both local and global demand. For example, Canadian brands are increasingly offering pea protein-enriched snacks and dairy alternatives. With a growing domestic and export focus, Canada's market is becoming a major driver of supply and innovation.

Europe: Significantly Growing Region

This report also states that Europe is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by a surge in veganism and heightened environmental concerns among consumers. The rising interest in ethical food production and sustainability is boosting the demand for plant-based protein alternatives.

European food manufacturers are rapidly innovating to meet the growing appetite for high-protein and allergen-free food products. Moreover, advancements in food technology and widespread investment in alternative protein research are enhancing product offerings across multiple sectors, from ready-to-eat meals to nutritional supplements, positioning Europe as a key region for rapid expansion.

The U.K. market is witnessing strong growth driven by a surge in veganism and rising consumer demand for clean-label products. Food companies are incorporating pea protein into meat alternatives, ready meals, and nutritional beverages. For example, brands like THIS are using pea protein to create convincing plant-based meat products. With increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and personal health, the U.K. market is quickly evolving, making this a mainstream ingredient across diverse food categories. Germany's market is expanding steadily, fueled by consumer interest in sustainable food sources supporting the vegan and vegetarian movement. Food manufacturers are developing innovative pea protein-based yogurts, snacks, and meal solutions to cater to the growing demand. For example, brands like Amidori are leading the way with plant-based innovations. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and local sourcing, Germany's market is solidifying its position as a critical hub for product development.

Key Players in EuropeAsia-Pacific Pea Protein Market: Substantial Potential for Growth

Asia-Pacific presents significant potential for growth due to the region's evolving dietary patterns and increasing focus on health and wellness. Rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and a shifting preference toward plant-based nutrition are creating opportunities for pea protein applications across a wide range of food and beverage products.

Moreover, heightened awareness of food safety and quality is pushing manufacturers to explore plant-derived ingredients. As demand for fortified foods rises, coupled with expanding vegan and vegetarian populations, Asia-Pacific is set to become a major contributor to the future market growth.

India's market is emerging as a promising segment, driven by rising health awareness and increasing interest in plant-based nutrition. Startups and food brands are using pea protein to offer high-protein snacks, dairy alternatives, and nutritional supplements. For example, Indian brands are introducing pea protein-based shakes to meet the growing fitness and wellness trends. As urban populations seek healthier food options, India's market is poised for rapid growth, making it a key future player in the industry. China's market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for plant-based alternatives and a shifting focus on health and sustainability. Domestic companies are expanding their product lines to include pea protein-enriched beverages, noodles, and meat substitutes. For example, companies like Vesta Ingredients are investing in advanced solutions to cater to evolving consumer preferences. With increasing government support for food innovation and heightened environmental concerns, China's market is becoming a major force in shaping pea protein demand.

Key Players in Asia-Pacific Region

Pea protein isolates are the dominant segment due to their high protein content, typically around 90%. They are widely used in meat substitutes, beverages, protein bars, and dietary supplements.

Smooth texture, neutral flavour and excellent solubility make them a preferred choice for manufacturers. The increasing demand for plant-based proteins and their ability to meet the nutritional needs of consumers is driving growth in this segment.

Form Insights

Dry pea protein is the leading form in the market due to its versatility and ease of storage. It has a longer shelf life compared to wet forms, which makes it cost-effective for large-scale production and transportation.

The dry segment is primarily used in meat substitutes, dietary supplements, and bakery goods. Its easy incorporation into products enhances its appeal among manufacturers and consumers seeking convenient, high-protein alternatives.

Applications Insights

This report also states that the meat substitute segment is the largest application for pea protein, driven by the surge in plant-based eating. Pea protein is an essential ingredient in plant-based burgers, sausages, and other meat alternatives because of its high protein content and functional properties.

As consumer interest in vegan and vegetarian diets rises, the market demand in this segment continues to expand rapidly, making it a dominant application in the market.

Company Market Share

In the global market, companies are actively focusing on expanding their product portfolios to cater to diverse application areas such as meat alternatives, dairy substitutes, nutritional supplements, and functional foods. They are investing heavily in research and development to improve the taste, solubility, and functional properties of pea protein ingredients.

Burcon Roquette Frères The Scoular Company DuPont Cosucra Nutri-Pea Shandong Jianyuan Group SOTEXPRO Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co PURIS Ingredion Axiom Foods Inc. FENCHEM Martin & Pleasance The Green Labs LLC

March 2025 – Daily Harvest expanded its plant-based offerings with the launch of a new Organic Pea Protein Powder, designed to meet the growing demand for clean, sustainable protein sources. This USDA-certified organic powder delivers 24 grams of protein per serving and is crafted from just one ingredient organic yellow peas ensuring a clean label with no additives or preservatives.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.73 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.08 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 8.06 billion CAGR 12.78% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Form, By Applications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Pea Protein MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Isolates Concentrates Textured Hydrolysate

Dry Wet

Meat Substitutes Bakery Goods Dietary Supplements Beverage

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Pea Protein Market Segments By ProductBy FormBy ApplicationsBy Region