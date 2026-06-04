June 12 Could Become The Biggest Trading Day In IPO History. Top Tech Expert's Free Presentation Explains The Setup.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the SpaceX roadshow scheduled to launch the week of June 8, the veteran technology investor walks through the sequence leading up to the biggest IPO in market history.

Baltimore, MD, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most major public offerings unfold over months. The SpaceX listing is being compressed into less than two weeks. The roadshow is expected to begin the week of June 8, 2026. Pricing could come as early as June 11. Trading could open as early as June 12 on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX.

In a new free presentation, James Altucher, who has personally invested in over 30 technology companies during his career as a venture capitalist and angel investor, walks through the calendar, the scale, and the specific window where he believes the most important context can still be understood.

The Sequence That Could Reshape the Markets

It starts with the roadshow. Beginning the week of June 8, SpaceX will present to investors to gauge demand and set pricing. By June 12, trading could open.

The scale would be unprecedented. SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, raising approximately $75 billion, nearly three times the size of the previous record set in 2019. The listing would generate more exit value than all venture backed public offerings of the last decade combined.

What Makes the Retail Allocation Different

Unlike most large public offerings that hand the vast majority of shares to institutional investors, SpaceX is taking a different approach. The company is planning to allocate up to 30% of shares to everyday investors, roughly three times the typical amount in an offering of this size. That choice alone will likely make June 12 unusual in scope, with more everyday investor participation than any public offering of this scale in modern memory.

Why Altucher Says the Calendar Matters More Than the Headlines

Altucher's presentation walks through what each step in the sequence actually means, why the roadshow tends to drive the surrounding conversation, and how he believes investors should be thinking about the technology behind the listing.

As he puts it in the presentation: "Investors who recognize what's happening, and take action, have the chance to amass incredible wealth."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the expected June 12 listing.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher has invested in over 30 technology companies during his career as a venture capitalist and angel investor. A Wall Street Journal best selling author, he is also the host of The James Altucher Show, downloaded more than 70 million times. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...