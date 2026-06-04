Praxis Precision Medicines To Participate In Goldmans Sachs 47Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the event will be available through this link. A replay of the event will also be available on Praxis'“Events and Presentations” website after each event for approximately 180 days.
About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and X/Twitter.
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