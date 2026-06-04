Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) To Participate In Wells Fargo Industrials And Materials Conference On June 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced Jaco van der Merwe (Chief Executive Officer), Stephen Anderson (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations), and Heinrich Jonker (Vice President – Finance) will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 9, 2026.

About ASTEC

Astec, (), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment. Astec also operates a line of controls and automation products designed to deliver enhanced productivity through improved equipment performance.

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Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

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+1 (423) 899-5898

