The Crawlspace Kings Expands Service Area To Gallatin, Tennessee

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Crawlspace Kings, a veteran-owned crawl space repair and waterproofing company serving Middle and East Tennessee, is proud to announce its expansion into Gallatin, Tennessee. This new service area allows more homeowners in Sumner County to access professional crawl space repair, encapsulation, basement waterproofing, mold remediation, and moisture control solutions from a trusted local team.

Known for its commitment to quality workmanship, honest recommendations, and warranty-backed solutions, The Crawlspace Kings helps homeowners protect their properties from moisture damage, mold growth, musty odors, standing water, sagging floors, and other common crawl space and basement problems. With the Gallatin expansion, the company is bringing its proven approach to more families throughout the Greater Nashville area.

“Gallatin is a natural next step for our team,” said co-founder Tyler Daugherty.“As the area continues to grow, more homeowners need reliable solutions for moisture, drainage, and crawl space problems. We're excited to serve this community with the same level of care and craftsmanship our customers have come to expect.”

Homeowners in Gallatin can now contact The Crawlspace Kings - Gallatin for free inspections and customized recommendations based on the condition of their home. The company's services are designed to address both current damage and the underlying issues that cause it, helping homeowners improve indoor air quality, protect structural components, and prevent future moisture-related problems.

One of the company's core services, crawl space encapsulation, helps seal and protect the crawl space using durable vapor barriers, sealed vents, drainage solutions, dehumidification, and antimicrobial treatments when needed. These systems are especially valuable in Tennessee homes, where humidity and moisture can create ideal conditions for mold, wood rot, pests, and unpleasant odors.

The Crawlspace Kings also provides basement waterproofing for homeowners dealing with leaks, water intrusion, poor drainage, or moisture buildup below the home. By addressing water at the source, the company helps protect basements and crawl spaces from long-term damage and costly repairs.

In addition to encapsulation and waterproofing, The Crawlspace Kings offers mold remediation, foundation repair, sump pump installation, vapor barrier installation, air duct cleaning, radon mitigation, and other home protection services. Each project begins with a thorough inspection so the team can recommend the right solution for the home rather than a one-size-fits-all repair.

As a veteran-owned business, The Crawlspace Kings emphasizes professionalism, accountability, and service. The company is proud to bring those values to Gallatin and the surrounding communities as it continues expanding across Tennessee.

Gallatin homeowners interested in protecting their crawl space, basement, or foundation can schedule a free inspection by visiting The Crawlspace Kings online or calling the company directly.

About The Crawlspace Kings

The Crawlspace Kings is a veteran-owned crawl space repair, encapsulation, waterproofing, mold remediation, and foundation repair company serving homeowners across Tennessee. The company provides free inspections, warranty-backed work, and customized home protection solutions designed to keep homes dry, healthy, and structurally sound.

Media Contact:

The Crawlspace Kings - Gallatin

322 W Main St, Gallatin, TN 37066

615-543-5817

