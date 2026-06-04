STREIF CAPITAL PARTNERS LAUNCHES AS SENIOR LED TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL ADVISORY FIRM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Streif Capital Partners today announced its launch as an independent, senior led capital advisory firm with presence in London and Washington D.C. The firm specialises in raising complex debt and hybrid capital solutions, combining deep structuring expertise with direct access to US and European private capital credit markets.

The launch comes at a moment when most financial innovation, from private credit structures to hybrid capital instruments, continues to originate in the United States, reshaping what is possible for companies seeking to scale, transform or accelerate growth without unnecessary dilution.

Streif Capital Partners was co founded by Floris Hovingh, formerly Head of EMEA Debt Advisory at Perella Weinberg Partners, and Nedim Music, formerly US Head of Cross Border Debt Advisory at Deloitte Corporate Finance and CEO of Olympia Capital Partners. Together, the partners bring more than 45 years of experience and a track record of over €20 billion raised across 100+ transactions in more than 20 countries.

Streif was created for situations where judgement outweighs process. Capital raises that require structural creativity, cross border execution and genuine senior attention. The firm advises on the full spectrum of debt and hybrid capital, including senior debt, unitranche, Holdco structures, preferred equity, convertible instruments.

Floris Hovingh, Co Founder, said:“Throughout my career I've worked with companies at an inflexion point either scaling, pivoting or transforming. These are defining moments, and they rarely fit neatly into a standard product. Most companies can raise capital. The real question is whether they are raising the right capital, on terms that give them room to grow. The difference between capital that enables and capital that constrains is enormous and getting it wrong can cost companies years of progress.

Hybrid instruments such as Holdco debt, convertibles and preferred equity can dramatically extend a company's equity runway. But getting these structures right requires specialist expertise, deep understanding of the hybrid capital universe of providers and fundamentally a different approach.”

Nedim Music, Co Founder, added:“Having advised on complex, cross border financings from New York, London and Amsterdam, I've seen how critical the right advice at the right moment can be. Streif is built for exactly those situations: complex, time critical and transformational deals that demand senior involvement from start to finish."

"We offer genuine transatlantic capability and direct connectivity into the US credit funds that are increasingly shaping European markets. We know the decision makers and understand what it takes to get the optimal outcome with this diverse group of funds.”

About Streif Capital Partners:

Streif Capital Partners is an independent, senior led capital advisory firm with presence in London and Washington D.C. Every mandate is led and executed by the founding partners. The firm advises on the full range of debt and hybrid capital structures across corporate, leveraged finance, infrastructure and real asset situations.

What distinguishes Streif is the combination of genuine structuring expertise, analytical rigour, and deep connectivity across alternative capital providers in both Europe and the United States. Streif exists to deliver outcomes on complex capital raises, situations where the quality of advice, not process alone, determines success.

The founders have executed transactions across nearly every major industry, with particularly strong credentials in technology, business services, financial services, digital infrastructure, energy transition, industrials, healthcare, gaming and consumer sectors.

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