PRSA-LA Announces Call For Entries For Its 62Nd Annual Prism Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The premier awards program for the Greater Los Angeles public relations community is now accepting submissions to honor the year's most innovative and impactful campaigns

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Relations Society of America, Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA), is officially accepting submissions for 62nd Annual PRism Awards, the Los Angeles region's premier awards program honoring outstanding achievements in public relations, strategic campaigns, tactical programs, and professional merit.

Public relations professionals, agencies, in-house corporate teams, government institutions, nonprofits, and independent practitioners operating in the Greater Los Angeles area, or those who have recently completed assignments for LA-based clients, are invited to submit their best work. The PRism Awards are open to both PRSA-LA members and non-members.

This year's awards continue to recognize the professionals who tell stories that matter, protect brand reputation under pressure, and champion authentic, purpose-driven communications.

"The PRism Awards are a testament to the incredible talent, resilience, and innovation that define the Los Angeles communications industry," said Tony Ferguson, President of PRSA-LA, and Principal, Society House. "As the communications landscape continues to evolve, we are thrilled to recognize the professionals who are navigating these changes with brilliance and setting the gold standard for our profession. We look forward to seeing the groundbreaking work submitted for our 62nd year."

Entry Deadlines and Pricing

To accommodate all entrants, PRSA-LA is offering tiered pricing based on submission dates, with discounted rates available for active PRSA members.



Early Bird Deadline: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time



PRSA Members: $ 140 per entry

Non-Members: $180 per entry

Regular Deadline: Monday, July 31, 2026, 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time



PRSA Members: $180 per entry Non-Members: $220 per entry



PRSA-LA is offering a bulk rate discount for organizations submitting three or more entries. PRSA-LA members can use the code EARLY3 at checkout to save $25 per entry, while non-members can use the code SAVE3.

All entries must be submitted through the official Judgify portal. For a complete list of categories, deadlines, pricing tiers, and to submit your entries, please visit the official Call for Entries portal.

Award Categories & Special Honors

Entrants can submit campaigns across a wide range of categories reflecting the modern media and communications landscape, including:



Community Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Crisis Communications & Issues Management

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) & Multicultural Communications

Earned Media & Social Media Strategy Integrated Marketing Communications



In addition to campaign awards, PRSA-LA is seeking nominations for Special Awards to honor exceptional individuals and teams, including:



Communications Professional of the Year

Agency of the Year

Best In-House Team of the Year

The Joseph Roos Community Service Award Rising Star Award



Submissions will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of seasoned public relations professionals from a sister PRSA chapter to ensure impartial, merit-based judging. Winners will be announced and celebrated at the awards gala, scheduled to take place this October. Official date and location to be announced later this summer.

About PRSA-LA

Established in 1948, the Public Relations Society of America, Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA) is one of the largest and most dynamic PRSA chapters in the nation. It represents a diverse community of nearly 300 public relations professionals across agencies, corporations, trade associations, government entities, and nonprofits. PRSA-LA is committed to advancing the public relations profession, fostering professional growth, and celebrating the strategic communications shaping our culture.

Contact

Zach Stevens

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For more details about the 62Annual PRism Awards and to learn more about how you can become a member of the PRSA-LA chapter, please visit: