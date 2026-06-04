John Muir Health Pioneers Advanced Stroke Rehabilitation Therapy To Improve Hand And Arm Function

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- John Muir Health is expanding its stroke rehabilitation services with the introduction of an innovative procedure known as Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), which offers new hope for patients working to regain hand and arm function after a stroke.

The FDA-approved vagus nerve stimulation system is a first-of-its-kind technology that pairs VNS with rehabilitation therapy and daily activities. This approach helps strengthen neural pathways in the brain, supporting improved upper limb movement and function for stroke survivors.

John Muir Health was the second hospital in Northern California to perform this procedure in collaboration with Golden State Neurosurgery and is now the first in the East Bay Area to offer it- leading the region in the number of procedures performed.

“This therapy represents a meaningful advancement in stroke recovery,” said Dr. Benjamin Yim, the neurosurgeon performing Vagus Nerve Stimulation at John Muir Health.“By pairing stimulation of the vagus nerve with targeted rehabilitation, we're able to help patients reinforce the brain connections needed to restore function in ways that were not previously possible.”

The procedure involves implanting a small device that delivers mild pulses to the vagus nerve while patients engage in guided therapy exercises. Over time, this combination can enhance the brain's ability to reorganize and improve motor control.

Jennifer Cave-Brown, Stroke Coordinator at John Muir Health, plays a key role in identifying and supporting patients who may benefit from the therapy.

“We're actively working with stroke survivors to evaluate whether this treatment is right for them,” Cave-Brown said.“It's incredibly rewarding to offer a new option that can make a real difference in their daily lives. After her stroke, one of my patients lost the ability to write letters to her family - something she had always cherished. Through rehabilitation and Vagus Nerve Stimulation, she regained the ability to write to her loved ones once again.”

Stroke remains a leading cause of long-term disability, and many survivors experience persistent challenges with upper limb function. The addition of VNS therapy provides a promising new pathway for recovery.

For more information about this treatment option, contact John Muir Health's Stroke Program Coordinator at 925-941-4205.

As demand grows for high-quality, patient-centered, and cost-effective neurosurgical care, John Muir Health continues to invest in advanced surgical approaches that improve outcomes while reducing the burden of care for patients and the healthcare system.

John Muir Health offers a full spectrum of neurosciences services at both its Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers, with physicians located throughout Contra Costa County. The health system's programs and expert medical staff have earned numerous awards and recognitions, including the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of ApprovalTM for certification as a Primary Stroke Center (Concord Medical Center) and Comprehensive Stroke Center (Walnut Creek Medical Center). By achieving certification as Primary and Comprehensive Stroke Centers, John Muir Health has proven its ability to provide effective, timely care to stroke victims, which can significantly improve outcomes for stroke patients. For more information about John Muir Health's neurosciences services, visit johnmuirhealth/services/neurosciences.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,200 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,800 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County's only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.