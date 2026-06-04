Condom Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Condom Market Size The global condom market size was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.81 billion in 2026 to USD 23.75 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The global increase in the use of contraceptive products by consumers is driving up the demand for condoms. Increasing awareness through government initiatives and extensive sex education programs to reduce the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is also driving global market expansion. A condom is a sheath-shaped barrier used during sexual activity to lower the risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI). Condoms are constructed from latex, polyurethane, or lambskin and are intended to be worn over the penis or inserted into the vagina prior to sexual activity. Their use significantly reduces the likelihood of contracting gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B, chlamydia, and HIV/AIDS. Condoms protect against genital herpes, syphilis, and human papillomavirus (HPV). Condoms have been used as a method of STI prevention since at least 1564. In 1855, rubber contraceptives were introduced, followed by latex condoms in the 1920s. The World Health Organization includes it on its list of essential medicines. In general, condoms are inexpensive, and in some cases, public health initiatives provide them for free. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 11.86 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 12.81 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 23.75 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 8.02% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Veru Inc., Humanwell Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Mankind Pharma Limited

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Condom Market Growth Factors Favorable Government Initiatives

The global market expansion is driven by government initiatives and comprehensive sex education programs designed to minimize the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. Diverse regional governments encourage condoms to prevent unintended pregnancies and HIV/AIDS. For instance, in 2017, Public Health England launched 'Protect against STIs,' a new campaign to reduce the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases among 16-to-24-year-olds through condom use. Numerous partners, including the Family Planning Association (FPA), Durex, and the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH), supported the campaign.

Increasing Inclination toward Sexual Wellness

The increasing prevalence of STDs and various government initiatives/campaigns have resulted in consumers' inclination toward their sexual wellness and associated products, including condoms. The importance of sexual health and pleasure to retailers outside of lifestyle and conventional beauty brands is on par with physical and mental health.

In developing countries like India, there is no GST payable on condoms and contraceptives per the GST Law. The rising lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community due to the rising number of people declaring their sexual orientation is another factor boosting the market's growth. As an increasing number of consumers are declaring their sexual orientation, the marketplace has registered an emergence of innovations in male as well as female condoms.

Market Restraining Factors Social Stigma and Privacy Issues

Historically, sexual health has been portrayed as taboo for women, building shame around purchasing sex-related products. The stigma is still evident, with 25% of US women preferring someone else purchase their condoms, compared to 8% of men. The perceived barriers include social anxiety/embarrassment while purchasing condoms, resulting in unprotected intercourse or opting for alternatives, such as contraceptive pills.

The word condom is frequently beeped on Indian television and in films, and condom advertisements are relegated to late-night timeslots to prevent "non-mature" audiences from being exposed to the contraceptive. Thus, condoms are among the least popular methods of contraception in India. Therefore, despite all this hesitation with even the word "condom" in public life, the issue is not a total lack of awareness but adoption, which is a major factor inhibiting market growth.

Market Opportunities Strategic Investments by Key Players

The market has witnessed significant investments by the key players focusing on expanding their production capabilities and presence across various countries, hence driving the condom market globally. Moreover, companies invest strategically in developing innovative products with enhanced benefits due to changing consumer preferences and achieving a competitive benefit in the market. For instance, in 2019, LifeStyles (a subsidiary of Humanwell Group) introduced its thinnest latex condom (52% thinner than a regular condom) under its namesake brand. It was launched in response to consumers burgeoning them and for condoms that are not just lightweight but also thin.

Additionally, the growing demand for diversified offerings in condoms and high economies of scale have enabled the market to witness an emergence of private-labeled brands hitting shelves through various promotional offers and discounts. Such factors have provided consumers with various options, thus creating market growth opportunities during the study period. For instance, in 2019, Playboy (American Men's Magazine) and Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Public Company Limited ("TNR") collaborated to launch Playboy Condoms. The condoms are available in stores like Walmart and Amazon.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.89% over the forecast period. This can be ascribed to a surge in demand in countries like China, India, Australia, and Japan, where a large population, favorable government initiatives to control the population, and the prevalence of STDs and HIV have increased demand. China's market has significant growth potential. Domestic start-ups attempt to increase their market share. In June 2017, a manufacturer in Gansu Province introduced a condom made from polyurethane derived from water. According to the manufacturer, this product has the thinnest sheath. It was intended to increase the market share of Sagami and Okamoto, two Japanese manufacturers.

Furthermore, the Government in the region is launching various initiatives and implementing programs to promote safe reproductive health. For instance, the National Health Mission and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, updated the National Health Policy and National Rural Health Mission in 2017. These policies promote the use of condoms as a method of contraception, thereby boosting market growth.

Europe Condom Market Trends

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.09% over the forecast period. The region accounted for a substantial market share, mostly driven by the growing demand from individuals identifying as lesbians, sex workers, and men who engage in sexual activities with other males. In Europe, government initiatives promoting contraceptives among the youth population are being implemented to prevent the spread of HIV. For instance, as an initiative to combat HIV and AIDS, the French Ministry of Health announced in November 2018 that doctors would be reimbursed for prescribing condoms. Various efforts are being made to create awareness about using condoms and their role in preventing sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancies, and other unwanted sex-related complications.

In addition, Germany is the first country to promote condoms in its military. The German Aids Service Organization distributes free condoms to refugees as part of a campaign to increase awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and inform people about the German health system. During this campaign, in 2018, a total of 350,000 contraceptives were distributed.

North America Condom Market Trends

In North America, the presence of a well-educated population and increased awareness concerning birth control products in the U.S. and Canada are the main causes for a significant share. As per the survey conducted in 2019 in the U.S., 89.7% of sexually active students (those involved in sexual contact with the opposite sex) used the product or a primary contraceptive method during their most recent sexual encounter. In the survey, these products were reported as the most common primary contraceptive method at the time of the last sexual encounter, accounting for 43.9% compared to birth control pills (23.3%) and intrauterine devices IUD or implants (4.9%).

On the other hand, in 2019, a research report released by condom brand Trojan in association with the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) and the University of Guelph found that many young people aged between 18 and 24 in the country do not use condoms. This, in turn, reveals an opportunity for the players to raise awareness regarding safe intercourse among the country's young population.

The South American condom market is still at a nascent stage. However, product innovation is advancing in the South American market. For instance, in 2019, Argentinian company Tulipán launched a new line of condoms that can only be opened with four hands. The brand claims that these condoms will increase safe sex and ensure that the people engaging in intercourse have each other's consent. Similarly, Brazil has spared no effort to increase condom usage. Educating the population about the use of condoms stands at the top of the priority list, followed by free distribution and others. The Ministry of Health in Brazil distributed about 470 million male condoms, 10 million female condoms, and 31 million lubricating gel sachets in 2019.

Type Insights

The market is bifurcated into latex and non-latex. The latex segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.41% over the forecast period. Factors such as excellent tensile strength, tear resistance, and resilience contribute to the dominance of the latex condom segment in the condom market. Latex remains the most used raw material for the manufacturing of male condoms. The massive purchase and distribution of latex condoms by federal health bodies and the UN health missions is another key factor driving the sales of latex condoms globally. The demand for thin and premium condoms prompted key market players to bring innovations in the industry, leading to significant new product launches in the last few years.

Non-latex condoms include polyisoprene, polyurethane, or polyethylene condoms, most of which protect against pregnancy and STIs (sexually transmitted infections). Mainstream latex condom brands like Durex, Trojan, and SKYN often carry a non-latex condom version. The rising number of consumers with a latex allergy is boosting the global demand for non-latex condoms. Thus, these condoms are gaining significant popularity among consumers, as they contain hypoallergenic materials and are safe to be used by consumers with latex allergies.

End User Insights

The market is divided into men and women. The men's segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.95% over the forecast period. Male condoms are regarded as a safe and efficient method of birth control. According to Planned Parenthood, condoms are 98% effective at preventing pregnancy when used as directed. Inappropriate use reduces effectiveness to about 85%. The demand for condoms among male consumers globally has surged over the past few years, especially in developing countries. The rising demand can be ascribed to consumers becoming more aware of safe intercourse, preventing unwanted pregnancies, and various diseases affecting human health.

Based on information provided by Planned Parenthood, the efficacy rate of female condoms is 95%. This percentage falls to 79% when they are not used correctly. An open attitude toward women's sexuality and increased awareness of women's sexual wellness products drive the female condom market. The key factors, such as the unmet need for contraception in emerging countries, increasing incidences of unwanted pregnancies, surging awareness, and government initiatives to prevent unwanted pregnancies, have boosted the demand for female condoms in recent years.

Distribution Channel Insights

The market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels. The pharmacies and drug stores segment is the largest revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.67% throughout the forecast period. Pharmacies and drug stores are one of the most prominent sales channels for the sale of condoms, as they offer a wide variety of products. E-pharmacies ease the process of accessibility for consumers. In addition, acquisitions have given industry participants additional growth options. One example is Amazon's USD 1 billion acquisition of Manchester-based PillPack, a digital pharmacy. Similarly, the launch of many new variants of condoms and the increased competition among the companies resulted in an incremental surge in pharmaceutical sales. This factor is expected to expedite the growth of the pharmacy retail market over the forecast period.

The concept of selling through convenience stores is most prominent in developing countries. Due to high competition, sellers offer lucrative prices for the products to sustain in the market. Therefore, for selling condoms in developing countries, convenience stores are the preferred mode of distribution. Consumers' buying behavior is directly proportional to the wide availability of condom brands in convenience stores. Many convenience stores are open longer than traditional stores, which helps increase the sales of products like condoms.

Convenience stores provide an ideal platform for these condom brands to showcase their products. The convenience store channel has long played a significant role in serving consumer packaged goods needs. Thus, this distribution channel is the destination location for convenience, which is indirectly increasing the growth of these products.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Veru Inc. Humanwell Group Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Mankind Pharma Limited Mayer Laboratories Inc. Cupid Limited CPR GmbH Okamoto Industries Inc. Karex Berhad

March 2023 - Durex introduced Durex Genuine Feel, a non-latex condom line. As per the company, Real Feel is manufactured from polyisoprene, which is softer than latex rubber and provides skin-on-skin sensation to partners. May 2023- Sirona, an Indian personal hygiene brand, announced the acquisition of Bleü, India's first vegan condom brand, a sexual wellness brand. This also signals the brand's entry into India's rapidly expanding sexual wellness market.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.86 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 12.81 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 23.75 billion CAGR 8.02% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Condom MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Latex Non-latex

Men Women

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies and Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Condom Market Segments By TypeBy End-UserBy Distribution ChannelBy Region