Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Parenteral Nutrition Market Size The global parenteral nutrition market size was valued at USD 7.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2026 to USD 12.49 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Parenteral nutrition refers to ingesting via an intravenous line (vein). "Parenteral" is defined as "outside of the digestive tract." Parenteral feeding skips your complete digestive system, from your mouth to your anus, instead of enteral nourishment, administered by a tube to your stomach or small intestine. Parenteral nourishment may be necessary for a short while under certain medical circumstances. Some patients use it as a dietary supplement, while others require intravenous calorie infusions. Parenteral nutrition (PN) is the intravenous administration of nutrition for patients who cannot eat or absorb enough food through tube-feeding formula or orally to maintain good nutrition. This nutrition may include protein, carbohydrates, fat, minerals, electrolytes, vitamins, and other trace elements. Receiving the proper nourishment promptly can prevent complications and play a crucial role in a patient's recovery. Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) is another name for parenteral nutrition. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 7.78 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 8.2 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 12.49 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 5.4% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Merck KGaA

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Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth Drivers Rising Geriatric Population

Parkinson's disease and nervous system problems are more common in people over 65, according to NCBI studies. From 2014 to 2015, the U.S. Census Bureau reported 1.6 million more seniors. In recent years, elderly critical illness cases have surged. Due to age-related changes in body composition and muscle mass, geriatrics with comorbidities like stroke, depression, and dementia are at higher risk of malnutrition and frailty. This reduces ADLs, increasing fall and injury risk. Thus, dietary insufficiency pathophysiology is crucial. Over the forecast period, parenteral nutrition will be driven by a significant population over 60 with reduced immunity and susceptibility to neurological diseases, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and spinal injuries.

Diabetes and diabetic neuropathy are rising due to aging. The aging population is increasing undernutrition and malnutrition, especially among hospitalized patients. Age-related sarcopenia, which reduces muscular strength and function, requires enteral nutrition. According to the Alliance for Aging Research, 30% of 60-year-olds and 50% of 80-year-olds will develop sarcopenia. Parenteral nutrition treats and prevents aging-induced sarcopenia. Thus, high old population expansion and rising age-related chronic diseases and medical problems will likely drive market growth.

Increasing Natality Rate

The natality rate, which shows the total number of births per 1,000 people, helps determine how quickly a region's population grows. Healthcare and food costs for a household and the country are rising with population growth. Therefore, a greater birth rate will affect nutrition levels, driving the market. Realized natality, which considers resource pressures such as the need for water, food, and medication per delivery, has a greater influence than absolute natality (crude birth rate).

Realized natality has increased over the past ten years, which is predicted to continue. However, a reduction was noted in the U.S. in 2011 due to a change in the local female population's fertility rate. The birth rate did, however, increase overall that year due to an increase in births among immigrant citizens living abroad. The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) estimates that there will be 11.99 births per 1,000 people in 2020. Additionally, 8.0% of infants were underweight, which increased the nation's demand for parenteral feeding supplies.

Market Restraints High Risk of Infection

Parenteral nourishment is injected directly into the bloodstream; hence, it must be used under very strict settings. There is a potential that a patient will experience metabolic acidosis, hyperglycemia, and refeeding syndrome while receiving parenteral nourishment. Higher consumption of parenteral carbohydrates may cause this when parenteral nutrition is given to patients directly through the nervous system; the digestive tract's mucosal membrane degenerates, raising the risk of infection. Parenteral nutrition demand is predicted to fall due to increased infection risk brought on by treatment, which is anticipated to negatively impact market growth over the forecast period.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Opportunities Growing Incidence of Cancer

The usage of parenteral nutrition products is strongly impacted globally by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer. Parenteral nutrition offers essential nutrients that support cancer patients' strength, energy, and hydration throughout their treatment from diagnosis through recovery. WHO estimates that 8.2 million fatalities worldwide, or 13.0% of all deaths, are caused by cancer each year. In addition, over the following two decades, a 70.0% increase in new cancer cases is anticipated. One of the main factors boosting the parenteral nutrition market's growth potential is the rising cancer incidence. Most primary cancer patients report that malnutrition is frequently noticed at secondary diagnosis and is thought to impact more than 50% of patients, necessitating nutritional supplements. Cancer treatments also weaken the body and starve it of nutrition to the point where the patient might not survive.

Parenteral nutrients, such as intravenous lipid emulsions, are a crucial component of parenteral nutrition by giving necessary fatty acids and serving as an energy-dense source of calories. Several new parenteral nutrition products have been created during the past ten years to achieve physiologically optimum formulations and enhance safety and efficacy characteristics. The worldwide market is expanding due to rising parenteral nutrition demand and the increasing number of cancer patients who need it.

Regional Insights

Based on region, the global parenteral nutrition market share is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America is the most significant market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. This is because the healthcare industry spends much money on research, there are technologically advanced medical devices, and partnerships between the medical device industry, regulatory agencies, universities, and other organizations. Additionally, the region is likely to have higher consumption rates due to the rising prevalence of numerous chronic conditions, the availability of advanced medical facilities, and good reimbursement regulations. Several factors are anticipated to drive the market, including the high natality rate, the rising rate of preterm births, the rising prevalence of cancer, and the rising adoption of parenteral nutrition products in healthcare settings for chronically ill geriatric patients. Patients' oral food intake is impacted by Crohn's disease, esophageal cancer, ulcerative colitis, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, and laryngeal cancer.

Further, the demand for parenteral nourishment is anticipated to increase as these disorders become more prevalent. There are many older adults in this area, many chronic diseases, and healthcare costs are very high, publicly and privately. As a result, policymakers are focusing on managing chronic diseases, which is anticipated to benefit the market for parenteral nutrition.

Europe: Fastest-Growing Region

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The expansion of personalized nutrition in this area is driven by the rising trend of customizing food to achieve a healthier diet, awareness of healthy foods, and promoting health and nutrition. The personalized approach toward health and wellness helps achieve specific goals within a specified time frame. Furthermore, the increasing innovations in customer-facing technologies give customers access to information about customized nutritional solutions. The region's growing popularity of personalized nutrition has caused a major shift in food consumption patterns. The rising demand for natural foods is also a key factor in the market.

Moreover, market players are constantly working on personalized nutrition and health products, which will drive the personalized nutrition market in this region. Inadequate nutrition is contributing to lifestyle disorders, particularly among the elderly population, which is driving the retail sales of nutrition and health products in the region.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions in the global market. Chronic diseases related to bad eating habits and increased demand for cost-effective treatment are projected to boost market expansion. Malnutrition, caused by rising population, poverty, and insufficient nutrition awareness, drives market demand. The market is predicted to develop due to large unmet healthcare demands, high out-of-pocket healthcare spending, and rising purchasing power to acquire technologically sophisticated healthcare services. Preterm babies are likely to boost regional market demand. India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Indonesia have the most preterm births, according to WHO.

Additionally, the market will be driven by rising healthcare spending and improved healthcare infrastructure in China, Japan, India, and Singapore. Asia Pacific has the greatest market share because of important players, including Abbott, Nestlé, Danone, and Fresenius Kabi, and their substantial revenue. Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, India, and Australia. The region's patient pool and geriatric population are growing. Lifestyle changes include increasing cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal, and autoimmune diseases. This will boost the demand for clinical nutrition products for chronic disease diet control.

In Latin America, the healthcare industry is underdeveloped, but attempts are made to enhance access and treatment. The market is driven by aging and chronic disease. In November 2020, the Development Bank of Latin America reported that 8% of the population was geriatric, rising to 17.5% by 2050. This region is seeing more disease-related malnutrition. Brazil drives the Latin American economy. In November 2020, the Development Bank of Latin America estimated healthcare spending at 4.1% of GDP, third after North America and Western Europe. This region's life expectancy is over 75. China and Europe are their research partners. Latin American markets are predicted to develop due to rising per capita health spending, government investment, and WHO and government initiatives. Latin America's market is predicted to grow profitably.

In the Middle East and Africa, the market growth is rapid. Due to the Middle East's changing socio-economic and political situations, healthcare enterprises will likely grow rapidly, creating RandD opportunities. Long-term conditions such as Rett syndrome, MECP2 mutation, GERD, and physical limitations are predicted to increase parenteral nutrition utilization over the forecast period to improve long-term care services in this region. According to a projection by UNFPA, CSA, and ESCWA, Arab countries' geriatric population would expand from 4.1% in 2010 to 12% in 2050. This region's expanding chronic disease burden offers market growth potential. Medical food adoption is also rising. Rising natality, malnutrition, premature births, and chronic diseases like cancer will drive the market.

The global market is bifurcated into carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single-dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins, and minerals.

The single-dose amino segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Amino acids are biochemical substances that are a necessary component for forming proteins; they are made up of an amine group and a carboxylic group. Kwashiorkor and marasmus are two disorders caused by a protein deficit. Due to a lack of resources, expertise, and poor economic conditions, this is a significant issue in developing nations. As a result, this segment's target market is emerging countries. To keep the undernourished's weight stable, single doses of amino acids, vitamins, dextrose, and trace elements are given to them.

Single-dose amino acid delivery must be combined with a suitable energy source for optimum absorption. Among the single-dosage amino acid solutions on the market are Aminosyn (produced by Hospira, Inc.) and Nirmin (produced by Nirlife Pharma). Combinations of amino acids supply both essential and optional amino acids; as a result, the standard component serves as a complete parenteral nutrition for the body's general biological operation.

Baxter International Inc. Braun Melsungen AG Fresenius Kabi AG Otsuka Pharmaceutical Merck KGaA Grifols, S.A. Sichuan Kelun Vifor Pharma

September 2022- The FDA recommends against giving newborns Mother's Touch Formula. The product is sold as an infant formula without FDA pre-market notification and lacks seven nutrients.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.78 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 8.2 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 12.49 billion CAGR 5.4% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Nutrient Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Parenteral Nutrition MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Carbohydrates Parenteral lipid emulsion Single dose amino acid solution Trace elements Vitamins and Minerals

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segments By Nutrient TypeBy Region