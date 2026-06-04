Peanut Butter Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Peanut Butter Market Size And Growth Analysis The global peanut butter market size was valued at USD 7.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2026 to USD 14.2 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period 2026-2034. It is economically feasible to produce oil, butter, flour, confections, and snack foods from peanuts, a staple crop that is grown all over the world. The most well-known culinary spread is peanut butter, which is made by crushing and dry roasting peanuts. It is a meal that is high in energy and is frequently offered as a dairy-free replacement for butter. Additionally, it has unsaturated fats, proteins, fiber, and a range of minerals like magnesium, zinc, and potassium, as well as vitamin E. The increase in health consciousness worldwide has a very favorable effect on market expansion. The growing trend of health consciousness and the rising demand for food products high in protein among young people and millennials are driving the global market for peanut butter. On the other hand, as consumers become more concerned about their health due to the rise in chronic conditions like high blood pressure and heart disease, new opportunities for the peanut butter industry will appear. Growth in the popularity of quick meals and changing lifestyles also contributes to the global industry's progress. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 7.87 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 8.4 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 14.2 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 6.78% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players J.M. Smucker Company, Kellogg Company, Algood Food Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, Kraft Foods

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Peanut Butter Market Dynamics Market Drivers

A Rise in Disposable Income

The market is expected to grow over the forecast period, driven by increasing disposable income in developing countries and rising global awareness. Additionally, industry players can explore new business opportunities as leading competitors continue to expand and introduce new products. The growing trend of "food-on-the-go" is anticipated to benefit the sector, as modern consumers, who are more tech-savvy and less skilled in cooking, prefer convenient and nutritious ready-to-eat food options. This shift in consumer behavior highlights the demand for easily accessible food products in the market.

The Rise in Obesity and Urbanization

The rate of market expansion will accelerate due to the rise in obesity rates. With the global rate of obesity on the rise, consumers everywhere are choosing healthier breakfast and snack options. Additional factors driving market value growth include expanding urbanization and rising levels of disposable income. Furthermore, the market growth of the peanut butter market would be tempered by the rising prevalence of chronic disorders like high blood pressure and cardiac difficulties. The rising knowledge of the health advantages of peanut oil is a crucial element driving the market's growth rate.

The Food-on-the-Go Trend

The trend toward food-on-the-go is expected to grow, which will benefit the business. People today tend to lack cooking skills and have a higher level of digital literacy, which makes them look for easily accessible, nutrient-dense food products on the market. This has been ascribed to the current "food-on-the-go" trend and is what shoppers value most when buying food products.

Additionally, increased urbanization and rising disposable income levels will fuel market value growth. Additionally, the market for peanut butter will have a slower rate of growth due to the rising frequency of chronic conditions like high blood pressure and cardiac difficulties. The rising knowledge of peanut oil's health advantages is a crucial element affecting the market's growth rate.

Market Restraints

Tariffs, Inconsistent Raw Material Pricing, and Government Initiatives

The primary barrier preventing market penetration in the Asia Pacific is a lack of consumer knowledge about the product. The expansion of the market is also impacted by inconsistent production and changes in the price of peanuts. The important nations' implementation of import and export taxes is once again impeding market expansion. For instance, the European Union suggested in 2018 that it would impose higher import taxes on peanut butter from the United States.

During the projection period, there will be more government programs to promote health consciousness, which will lead to new market possibilities. Additionally, an increase in strategic alliances and the emergence of new markets will act as market drivers and increase favorable prospects for the industry's growth rate.

Market Opportunities

Lifestyle Changes and Government Initiatives

Due to the shift in lifestyle and food consumption patterns, the market is anticipated to have high growth throughout the forecast period. New market opportunities will emerge during the forecast period as the number of government campaigns to promote healthy consciousness rises. Furthermore, a rise in strategic alliances and the development of new markets will act as market drivers and increase favorable prospects for the industry's growth rate.

Regional Analysis North America Peanut Butter Market Trend

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in 2022 (almost 50%). The greater consumption of peanut butter in the United States is mostly to blame for the region's larger market share. One of the most common flavors in America, peanut butter is consumed routinely by 90% of American households, according to the National Peanut Board. Higher market share in North America can be attributed to greater peanut output, producing firms, and consumer awareness of the product. Additionally, the region's increased demand for and consumption of peanut butter is made possible by the region's simple accessibility, higher disposable income, and well-developed retail sector.

Asia Pacific Peanut Butter Market Trend

Over the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific is expected to experience a considerable growth rate. The increased product awareness in nations like India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others is primarily expected to be responsible for the region's greater growth rate. The demand for processed meals in the area is being greatly fueled by rising disposable income and shifting lifestyles. To understand the potential of the regional market, major businesses are launching peanut butter products and taking significant actions. Throughout the forecast period, it is predicted that the introduction of new products and the emergence of new players in the region, together with advancements in the retail sector, will drive market expansion.

Peanut Butter Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type

The global market offers a wide range of product types to cater to the diverse tastes and developmental needs of infants. The crunchy type of food is often recommended for older babies as it serves multiple purposes. It can help soothe teething discomfort and also allow them to become familiar with firmer textures. This aids in the development of their chewing skills, which are important for their overall oral motor development. The creamy variant is specifically designed to have a smooth consistency, making it a suitable choice for younger infants as it helps facilitate their transition from a milk-based diet to solid foods. In addition, the market provides various specialized product types that cater to specific nutritional or developmental needs. This wide range of choices allows parents to select products that best suit their children.

By Nature

Organic peanut butter is made using peanuts cultivated without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). With a growing trend towards healthy and clean-label food consumption, there's been an increasing demand for organic variants. On the other hand, conventional peanut butter, which dominates the market, is produced using traditionally grown peanuts and might contain additional preservatives or additives. As consumers become more health-conscious, the divide between these two categories is seeing shifts, with organic options gaining more traction.

By Category

Plain peanut butter offers the traditional, unaltered taste of peanuts and is a staple in many households due to its versatility. Meanwhile, the flavored category spices things up a notch, with varieties like Chocolate and Honey leading the pack, followed by other innovative flavors. As consumers look for more exciting and varied taste profiles, flavored peanut butter, especially chocolate and honey-infused ones, is witnessing a surge in popularity, bringing a gourmet twist to this classic spread.

By Distribution Channel

The offline segment, which encompasses supermarkets and hypermarkets, remains dominant, offering consumers the tactile experience of selecting their preferred peanut butter jar. Specialty Stores are the go-to places for those seeking gourmet or niche brands, while Convenience Stores cater to the on-the-go consumers, ensuring they can grab their favorite spread quickly. On the other hand, the online channel is rapidly gaining traction, catering to the tech-savvy, convenience-driven generation that prefers doorstep delivery and a wider array of options with just a click.

J.M. Smucker Company Kellogg Company Algood Food Company Hormel Foods Corporation Kraft Foods Mars Inc. Oetker Group The Hershey Company Post Holdings, Inc. Associated British Foods plc Marico Nerdy & Nuts Oliver Pecan Company GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd.

In December 2022, at the company's 2022 Investor Day, The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will highlight developments on its strategic priorities and update its ongoing transformation. In June 2022, Conagra Brands Unveiled a Vast Summer Product Innovation Lineup. In January 2022, the inventors of the SPAM brand, Ewa and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life, released a limited-edition product line. The new SPAM Brand x Nom Life Collection, which is only available on SPAM while supplies last, consists of five unique apparel and accessory items that were all chosen and co-designed with Nom Life.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.87 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 8.4 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 14.2 Billion CAGR 6.78% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Nature, By Category, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Peanut Butter MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Crunchy Creamy Other

Organic Conventional

Plain Flavored

Offline Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others Online

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Peanut Butter Market Segments By TypeBy NatureBy CategoryBy Distribution ChannelBy Region