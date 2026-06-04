Kent Imaging Advances Snapshotnir With Epic EHR Integration And Enhanced Clinical Workflows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging, is excited to announce a significant software update to its flagship product, SnapshotNIR. This release includes an integration with the Epic electronic health record (EHR) system, and a broad set of enhancements shaped directly by the clinicians using SnapshotNIR in the field every day.

"This update reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting clinicians where they are: in the clinic, at the bedside, and within the systems they already rely on," stated Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging.

SnapshotNIR now has the capability to integrate into one of the most widely used EHR ecosystems in healthcare. The integration allows clinicians working within the Epic environment to seamlessly incorporate SnapshotNIR data, including reports and near-infrared images, directly into the patient's Epic record while working on the device. The result is a more connected and efficient clinical workflow, reducing documentation burden while ensuring that objective tissue oxygenation data is readily accessible within their EHR systems.

Dr. Tyler Sexton, Chief Medical Officer of Brevard Regional Hyperbaric Center, commented, "I've seen firsthand how SnapshotNIR changes the way we approach wound care. This update takes it a step further. By bringing data directly into the EHR system, my team can work faster, document more thoroughly, and ultimately provide better care for our patients. It's exactly the kind of change that makes a real difference at the bedside."

"Our successful pilot of SnapshotNIR and its integration into the Epic EHR at Tanner Health clearly demonstrated the value of combining advanced near-infrared imaging with seamless clinical documentation workflows,” stated Steve West, Managing Director, Healthliant Ventures.“Based on those results, we are excited to expand the deployment across multiple locations within the Tanner Health network.”

Clinicians using SnapshotNIR will have an enhanced workflow to document and save objective data captured by the device's unique features. Images from the Hemoglobin View provides insights to the oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, and total hemoglobin concentrations in the wound and peri-wound, helping clinicians make informed treatment decisions at the point of care.

Beyond the Epic integration, this update reflects Kent Imaging's ongoing commitment to improving SnapshotNIR based on real-world feedback from clinicians and international distribution partners using the device daily. Improvements to the other connected EMR systems, like WoundExpert, RXNT, and DocNow, make sharing documentation simpler from the device. Data transfer enhancements deliver greater efficiency across the board, and multi-language support continues to evolve to serve our international customers. The Kent Imaging team continues to develop the software and usability of the device to support the clinical work of providers across the globe.

"As a practicing physician, I see and hear what clinicians' workflows need to be effective," said Jeffrey Niezgoda, MD, and Chief Medical Officer Wound Care and Limb Preservation at Kent Imaging. "This update, from the integration with Epic to interface refinements and multi-language support, is a direct response to feedback from clinicians who require increased clinical efficiency. The goal at Kent is to make the technology as fast, intuitive, and integrated as possible so that it works for the clinician, not the other way around.”

About Kent Imaging

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world.

The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians' ability to detect, direct, and protect-promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow, and contributing to better patient care worldwide.

SnapshotGLO® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.

SnapshotNIR® is a registered trademark of Kent Imaging Inc.