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Weizhi Deng

Weizhi Deng


2026-06-04 03:07:32
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ph.D. Student in Atmospheric and Environmental Science, University of Iowa
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Weizhi Deng is a Ph.D. candidate and graduate research assistant in the Atmospheric and Environmental Research Lab the University of Iowa. He has led research into ozone and wildfire emissions.


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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