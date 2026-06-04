Russia Aims To Rebuild Cultural Partnership With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia sees the resumption of comprehensive cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Azerbaijan as an important step following the recent pause in bilateral engageme, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a briefing during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said Moscow remains committed to strengthening relations across all areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomat emphasized that the Russian side remains focused on developing the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, which, she noted, serves the interests of both countries.

According to Zakharova, there are a number of initiatives that have been discussed, including at the highest level.

"Moscow is committed to the consistent development of the full range of bilateral ties. This is in the interests of our peoples. We believe that, following the interruption that has occurred, it is necessary to resume full-fledged cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the near future," she added.