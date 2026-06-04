Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Friday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo stated this on Telegram.

"Tomorrow, on Friday, no restriction measures are planned," the statement said.

The company urges consumers to shift energy-intensive processes to the period from 10:00 to 16:00.

Russian attack damages energy infrastructure, causing power outages in Kyiv and six regions

As reported, as of the morning of June 4, consumers in six regions were without power because of Russian attacks, with the most difficult situation in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.