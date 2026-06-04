Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Friday
"Tomorrow, on Friday, no restriction measures are planned," the statement said.
The company urges consumers to shift energy-intensive processes to the period from 10:00 to 16:00.Read also: Russian attack damages energy infrastructure, causing power outages in Kyiv and six regions
As reported, as of the morning of June 4, consumers in six regions were without power because of Russian attacks, with the most difficult situation in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment