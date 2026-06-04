All Children In Ukraine To Be Able To Obtain Complete General Secondary Education Lisovyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi stated this during a conversation with journalists, Ukrinform reports.

The minister reminded that Ukraine is continuing its secondary education reform, which provides for a transition to 12-year schooling in accordance with the Law on Complete General Secondary Education adopted in 2020.

"We are currently moving toward forming a network of academic lyceums and are already at the final stage... More than 80% of communities have already formed their network," Lisovyi said.

He recalled that the reform concept provides for specialized education in grades 10-12 in academic lyceums with a focus on a specific profile. Another option for children is a vocational college.

According to the minister, when forming the lyceum network it sometimes turns out that some schools where high school students should transfer are located far from where they live, or there are infrastructure difficulties such as poor roads.

"Today the government is prioritizing this issue. Funds have been found specifically for this purpose: an additional UAH 3.5 billion is planned to be allocated in the middle of the year for repairs of local roads. This amount has already been confirmed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development," Lisovyi emphasized.

In addition, funds are being allocated for the purchase of school buses. According to the minister, under the needs of education, "the full capacity of Ukrainian manufacturers is being bought up, and all buses that can be produced."

Over UAH 60B allocated for teachers' salary increase from September – Education Minister Lisovyi

The minister noted that last year UAH 1.5 billion was allocated for the development of academic lyceums for the purchase of laboratory equipment and technical workshops.

"This year we are also allocating UAH 3 billion for various equipment to outfit academic lyceums," Lisovyi stressed.

He emphasized that complete general secondary education in Ukraine is mandatory, as provided by the Constitution. "All children will be provided with the opportunity to obtain complete general secondary education," Lisovyi said.

As Ukrinform reported, in late May the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, held a meeting with Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, during which he pointed to problems in the education sector, in particular regarding the reform of upper secondary school and preparation for the NMT.

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