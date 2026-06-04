Russian Forces Attack Nova Post Terminal In Dnipro Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company reported this on Telegram.

Employees were in shelters at the time of the strike, so no one was injured.

Police and the State Emergency Service are working at the site of the strike.

The company said the extent of the damage is being assessed and that everything possible is being done to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible. Detailed information about damaged cargo will be determined after emergency services complete their work.

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times since morning, leaving one killed, five injured

As the company stated, "over the years of full-scale war, we have learned to work under constant threats. Even after a second strike, Nova Post continues to operate. The company has backup logistics schemes and pre-prepared business continuity scenarios. We have already rerouted logistics, so there will be no delivery delays."

The company emphasized that the estimated value of shipments lost as a result of enemy attacks will be fully compensated.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 3 the innovative Nova Post terminal in Dnipro was damaged in a Russian drone strike.

Photo: Nova Post