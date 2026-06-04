Zelensky: Ukraine To Begin Receiving EU's €90B Support Package This Summer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening video address, according to Ukrinform.

“We are also actively working with the Government to ensure that in June Ukraine receives funds from the EUR 90 billion European support package. We fought for this package, and it has been approved. Procedurally, the funds need to start working for Ukraine already now, in the summer – for our resilience, for our defense, and for assistance to our people, to Ukrainians. And this will happen,” Zelensky said.

According to the President, progress is also being made in negotiations with the European Union regarding Ukraine's membership. He noted that Ukraine will have a very clear timetable of opportunities for advancing accession talks, especially following political changes in Hungary.

“We met the deadlines. Now, already in June, we strongly expect to move to the opening of the clusters, which Ukraine has prepared. We've done our part. Now it's up to the European Union,” Zelensky stressed.

He also emphasized that the Ukrainian team is in communication with the EU virtually every day, calling it“very important for our motivation.”

Sybiha announces new chapter in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

As reported earlier, on April 23, the EU Council approved a €90 billion financial assistance package for Ukraine covering 2026–2027. Amendments to the EU's long-term financial framework removed the final legal obstacle to providing Ukraine with the loan. The financing is expected to become a key instrument for maintaining macro-financial stability and supporting critical infrastructure.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine