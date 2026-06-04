Emin Agalarov Highlights Sea Breeze's Development Plans In Azerbaijan And Beyond
According to him, the Cipriani Tower, projected by Killa Design, will become the tallest building in Azerbaijan.
Agalarov also announced that the opening of the Venetian Harbour complex, which is being built on the Sea Breeze property, is scheduled for next summer.
He noted that following the adoption of the law on the integration of the gaming industry in Azerbaijan, the project plans to build a 90,000 square meter casino.
According to Agalarov, Azerbaijan receives just under three million tourist visits annually, and Sea Breeze predicts this figure will double in the next four to five years.
He also announced that the Dream Arena concert venue will have a capacity of 50,000 people after expansion.--
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