Russia Aims To Further Deepen Relations With Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia aims to further deepen relations with Azerbaijan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mikhail Galuzin, said during the "Russia - Azerbaijan" session held within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), Trend reports.

According to him, the very presence of Russian-Azerbaijani relations on the SPIEF agenda speaks to the special nature of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Galuzin emphasized that Russia and Azerbaijan are united by a commitment to traditional values and a shared responsibility for stability in the South Caucasus and Caspian regions.

"Russian-Azerbaijani dialogue is developing within the framework of the Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative, including political dialogue, economic integration, the development of payment systems, and investment cooperation," he said.

The deputy foreign minister noted that interstate contacts are actively developing, including interparliamentary interaction and the work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which met in April in Zangilan.

"Following the meeting, a set of measures was developed to increase trade turnover, investment cooperation, and industrial collaboration, and opportunities for Russian business participation in restoration projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan were identified," he said.

--