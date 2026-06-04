Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Keen To Have Its Companies In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas - Trade Rep (Exclusive)

Russia Keen To Have Its Companies In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas - Trade Rep (Exclusive)


2026-06-04 03:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Russia is interested in the presence of its companies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Russian Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Adam Khakimov told Trend on the sidelines of the "Made in Russia" gala dinner.

"Azerbaijan is one of Russia's strategic trade and economic partners in the South Caucasus. The recent signing of the document of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, which outlines strategic areas of cooperation, in Zangilan was a significant event for us," Khakimov said.

According to him, one of the priority areas is the presence of Russian companies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

--

MENAFN04062026000187011040ID1111213636



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search