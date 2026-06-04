Russia Keen To Have Its Companies In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas - Trade Rep (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia is interested in the presence of its companies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Russian Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Adam Khakimov told Trend on the sidelines of the "Made in Russia" gala dinner.

"Azerbaijan is one of Russia's strategic trade and economic partners in the South Caucasus. The recent signing of the document of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, which outlines strategic areas of cooperation, in Zangilan was a significant event for us," Khakimov said.

According to him, one of the priority areas is the presence of Russian companies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

--