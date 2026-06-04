Zarqa University Students Complete Gaza Journalism Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, June 4 (Petra) -- Students from the Faculty of Media at Zarqa University have completed their engagement in a specialized media project, themed: "Jordanian Journalists Honor Journalism and Journalists in Gaza," aimed at strengthening documentary media production for humanitarian issues.

The project, which was organized by the Artistic Production Lab in cooperation with the Dutch organization Free Press Unlimited, is part of training initiatives designed to enhance students' documentary storytelling skills.

At the closing ceremony, students presented a series of films and human-interest stories on the hardships facing journalists in the Gaza Strip and their sacrifices, while carrying out their professional duties under difficult conditions to convey truth to the world despite ongoing risks and challenges.

Seven outstanding students represented the Faculty of Media in the project, who contributed to media production and fieldwork throughout the activities.

Dean of the Faculty of Media Dr. Amjad Safouri said the students' achievements and the presentation of their work reflect the faculty's commitment to providing "practical" learning experiences that bridge academic knowledge and field application, aimed to enhance students's professional skills.

Safouri said addressing this humanitarian issue gave students a deeper understanding of the media's role in documenting facts, defending human rights, and highlighting the work of journalists in conflict zones as witnesses to events and voices for realities.

On future vision, he said the faculty will continue building local and international partnerships that provide students with opportunities to train in professional content production and gain practical experience.

He noted this effort would help create a new generation of competent media professionals to work with "professionalism and objectivity in a rapidly evolving media landscape." //Petra// NQ