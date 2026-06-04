Altus Group Announces Winners Of Its 2026 ARGUS University Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or“Altus” or“the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, has announced the winners of its 2026 ARGUS University Challenge, a global competition designed to prepare students for real-world CRE investment analysis.

Each year, the ARGUS University Challenge invites teams of university students from around the world to analyze a fictitious real estate scenario and present their best investment recommendations using ARGUS Enterprise, a core component of the ARGUS Intelligence platform. Guided by a sponsoring professor, teams are assessed on the clarity, rigor and insight of their analysis by a panel of industry experts. Winners qualify for a scholarship and gain valuable industry exposure, along with the opportunity to showcase their skills to potential employers.

The 2026 winners were selected from over 200 students representing 32 universities around the world. This year's submissions demonstrated a particularly high level of technical skill and insight, with teams showcasing strong command of ARGUS, and demonstrating strong financial modelling, risk assessment and performance forecasting capabilities.

The 2026 ARGUS University Challenge winners are:



First Place: University of Regensburg, Germany – Team B



Hendrik Fruth



Tom Haase



Julian Knielmann



Linus Vogelsang

Jonas Wissmann



Second Place: Holy Cross / University of Notre Dame, US – Team FIRE



Nathan Ponzek



Kim Huynh



Juan Martin Becdach

Jake Engelhart



Third Place: Florida International University, US – Team High Point Associates



Vito Strehl



Rachel Dickinson



Kevin Ewing

Jyvan Remelus



Fourth Place: Baruch College, US – Team Everest Analytica



Liling Liu



Joshua Jones John Camera

“We were extremely impressed by the calibre of work submitted this year,” said Rich Sarkis, Chief Commercial Officer at Altus Group.“ARGUS Intelligence was purpose-built for the next generation of CRE professionals, who will be AI-native and data-driven. The winning teams demonstrated not only technical excellence but also a deep understanding of how data and analytics drive smarter investment decisions. On behalf of everyone at Altus Group, congratulations to the 2026 winners for their outstanding achievement.”

The Challenge is a cornerstone of Altus Group's broader academic program, which trains ~7,000 students annually and provides software access to more than 200 institutions globally. Through initiatives like the ARGUS University Challenge, Altus Group continues to invest in the future of the CRE industry by equipping students with the tools, experience and confidence they require to thrive in the rapidly evolving CRE industry.

For more information about the ARGUS University Program, visit: .

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

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