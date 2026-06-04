Over 40,000 Filipinos To Gather At DWTC For Independence Day Celebration

Around 40,000 Filipinos will gather at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday, June 7, to mark the 128th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of the Philippines.

The event, which will take place in Hall 1 and Hall 2 of the DWTC, is being organised by the Emirates Loves Philippines page, a platform that promotes friendship between the people of the two nations.

Organisers said the festival aims to celebrate Filipino culture and foster a strong sense of community among its members. It will also highlight the contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE's development over the years.

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Entry to the event is free. Attendees are encouraged to reach the destination by using public transport to avoid delays and traffic congestion. The celebrations will take place between 8am and 8pm.

The celebration will feature a line-up of artistic and cultural performances. Filipino actress and singer Arci Muñoz will perform, along with P-pop acts including 1st, G22 and ALAMAT. Cultural showcases will include the Sagala pageant, which brings Filipino cultural traditions to life, and a carnival parade of traditional costumes.

A food village serving popular Filipino dishes and beverages will also be part of the event. Families can enjoy entertainment zones, go-kart racing, competitions and live shows.

The celebration will be held in the presence of senior officials from both countries - including Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE. Representatives from Philippine business councils and Filipino schools across the UAE will also attend.

The event comes as the relationship between the UAE and Philippines has continued to grow across all areas, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, cultural and social spheres.

Last month, a similar celebration was organised by the Emirates Loves Sudan page, which saw thousands of Sudanese residents gather at Expo City to celebrate their homeland with traditional coffee gatherings, folk music, sweets and cultural performances.

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