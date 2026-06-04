Dubai RTA Rolls Out 40 AC Rest Areas For Delivery Riders To Beat Summer Heat

With temperatures set to soar in the UAE this summer, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that 40 air-conditioned rest areas are ready to serve delivery riders across the emirate.

The facilities are located in Hessa Street, Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, Oud Maitha, Al Karama and Arjan. The rest area comes equipped with water dispensers, mobile phone charging stations, and dedicated parking spaces for delivery motorcycles. Depending on the location, each space can accommodate around 10 riders at a time.

The rest area project was first announced by RTA in November 2023, with just three such areas planned. Since then, the initiative has spread widely. It reflects RTA's commitment to providing a purpose-built environment that enables delivery riders to perform their work effectively and safely.

Traffic safety

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, said traffic safety remains the authority's highest priority.“We have developed an integrated governance framework for the delivery sector that ensures effective oversight across Dubai and contributes to continuously raising service standards,” he said.

He added that the exterior design of each rest area had been carefully planned to minimise direct sunlight within the facility while maintaining proper thermal insulation. It also includes additional amenities tailored to riders' daily needs.

The initiative is part of a broader effort across the UAE. Last year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provided over 10,000 air-conditioned rest stations nationwide in partnership with delivery platforms including Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon and Careem.

The UAE summer brings intense heat, with temperatures often exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. For delivery riders who spend more than eight hours on the roads daily, finding shade has traditionally been a struggle. Prior to the introduction of these rest areas, riders would often rest under trees, at mosque verandas, or in mall parking lots.

Last month, Kuwait- which often registers some of the highest temperatures in the region- announced the banning of delivery riders from operating on the country's roads between the hours of 11am and 4pm. The restriction is applicable from June 1 to August 31.

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