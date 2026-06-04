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Zoom Launches AI Productivity Suite, Built Around Conversations, To Turn Meetings Into Deliverables
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Most productivity software starts with a blank document. Zoom starts with the conversation that's already happened, so there's less tool-hopping and context reconstruction and more moving work forward. Zoom's AI Productivity Suite is designed to help teams finish the work that meetings create. By understanding what was discussed, decided, and shared across meetings, calls, and chats, the AI Productivity Suite helps users generate deliverables that stay connected to the original conversation, from proposals and reports to spreadsheets and presentations. “Today's AI tools can capture conversations or generate content, but they often lack the full context of people's conversations across meetings, chat, email, and in-person,” said Russell Dicker, chief product officer at Zoom.“Zoom was built from the conversation out, which gives our AI a unique understanding of what teams discussed, what decisions were made, and what needs to happen next. The AI Productivity Suite helps teams move from conversations to completion by turning meeting context into actionable work, without forcing users to reconstruct information across disconnected tools.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="624" height="444" data-bit="iit" /> Zoom Slides generates visual presentations before, during, and after meetings. AI that finishes what the meeting started Most AI tools stop at summaries. Zoom's AI Productivity Suite goes further, helping teams turn those summaries into finished work. By grounding AI in real conversations, Zoom eliminates the need to start from scratch, reduces context switching, and keeps every deliverable connected to the decisions that shaped it. The AI Productivity Suite is included with a ZoomMate subscription and is also available as a standalone offering or add-on for $10 per user per month with AI credits included.
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Zoom Canvas, Slides, Sheets, and Paper help teams create presentations, proposals, and reports directly from meeting context without having to start from scratch.
Most productivity software starts with a blank document. Zoom starts with the conversation that's already happened, so there's less tool-hopping and context reconstruction and more moving work forward. Zoom's AI Productivity Suite is designed to help teams finish the work that meetings create. By understanding what was discussed, decided, and shared across meetings, calls, and chats, the AI Productivity Suite helps users generate deliverables that stay connected to the original conversation, from proposals and reports to spreadsheets and presentations. “Today's AI tools can capture conversations or generate content, but they often lack the full context of people's conversations across meetings, chat, email, and in-person,” said Russell Dicker, chief product officer at Zoom.“Zoom was built from the conversation out, which gives our AI a unique understanding of what teams discussed, what decisions were made, and what needs to happen next. The AI Productivity Suite helps teams move from conversations to completion by turning meeting context into actionable work, without forcing users to reconstruct information across disconnected tools.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="624" height="444" data-bit="iit" /> Zoom Slides generates visual presentations before, during, and after meetings. AI that finishes what the meeting started Most AI tools stop at summaries. Zoom's AI Productivity Suite goes further, helping teams turn those summaries into finished work. By grounding AI in real conversations, Zoom eliminates the need to start from scratch, reduces context switching, and keeps every deliverable connected to the decisions that shaped it. The AI Productivity Suite is included with a ZoomMate subscription and is also available as a standalone offering or add-on for $10 per user per month with AI credits included.
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