Sharjah Police Arrest Men Involved In Deadly Fight Over Social Media Dispute

Sharjah Police have issued a statement on Thursday regarding a dispute over a social media video that led to murder, sharing details of the incident with the public and urging community members to act responsibly.

Khaleej Times reported that an Indian man was allegedly killed and that an investigation in the case was opened pending futher details. Efforts are being made to transfer the body of the deceased to India, according to Salam Papinassery, CEO of YAB Legal. A death notification certificate issued by Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah states that the cause of death was an assault with a sharp object, leading to hypovolaemic shock.

According to footage shared by Indian media, the deceased had a heated argument with the alleged suspect during a TikTok live session the former was doing. The duo can be seen exchanging insults, and the suspect dares the victim to meet him in Sharjah. The two are believed to have had a long-standing online enmity.

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What has happened?

The incident unfolded when a report of a fight between several Asian individuals in front of a shopping mall in Sharjah was received by the police Operations Room. The brawl left two people injured by stabbing with a sharp object.

Authorities acted fast and moved to the scene. The two wounded were transferred to the hospital but one of them succumbed to his injuries later. The police stated that both the deceased and the injured are of the same nationality. However, it did not disclose their identities.

Sharjah police stated that initial investigations revealed originally started on social media before turning into a direct confrontation between the men then a physical altercation during which one of the suspects used a bladed weapon.

Within four hours from the report, specialised teams managed to arrest those involved in the incident following search efforts and investigations. The necessary legal action was taken against them.

Disputes on social media must be handled through legal channels, the Sharjah police stressed, advising people to avoid being drawn into aggressive behaviour or calls for confrontation. It further emphasised that the law will be strictly applied to anyone who threatens public safety or endangers others.

Urging community members to act responsibly when using digital platforms, the police called on the public to report any negative or violent-inciting behaviour via 901.

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