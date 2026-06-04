DMCC Member Companies Can Now Access DIFC Courts Services

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) DMCC and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership, giving DMCC's community of more than 26,000 companies structured access to the full suite of DIFC Courts commercial and personal legal services.

The expanded Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) deepens a decade-long relationship between two of Dubai's most internationally connected institutions, bringing DIFC Courts' full suite of legal services into direct reach of DMCC's international business community operating across trade, commodities, finance and technology sectors worldwide.

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Under the expanded partnership, DMCC member companies can include a DIFC Courts jurisdiction clause in commercial contracts with counterparties across global markets, giving them access to English common law dispute resolution, internationally recognised judges, and enforceable judgments for trade agreements, shareholder arrangements, and investment contracts. Where disputes arise, the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre, launched in 2025, also offers a faster and lower-cost alternative to court proceedings, with mediated settlements approved by the DIFC Courts carrying the same legal weight as a court judgment. For members navigating supplier disputes, partnership disagreements, or commercial claims, mediation provides a formal and enforceable pathway before litigation.

The partnership also extends into personal planning, asset protection, and digital economy readiness. The DIFC Courts Wills Service gives non-Muslim residents and business owners a trusted mechanism to register a Will that protects personal assets, business interests, and dependents in the UAE, a critical need for DMCC's international community of executives, founders, family offices, and companies representing more than 180 nationalities.

The DIFC Courts and DMCC will deliver joint briefings, workshops and webinars on the DIFC Courts' services for DMCC member businesses, with targeted campaigns promoting Wills, estate and digital legal services to DMCC's Wealth Hub and family office communities, opt-in jurisdiction guidance for DMCC members entering commercial contracts and integration of DIFC Courts service information and referral pathways into the DMCC member portal.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director at the DIFC Courts, said:“Our partnership with DMCC, now in its second decade, reflects a shared belief that legal certainty and commercial dynamism advance hand in hand. Any DMCC member can write DIFC Courts into their next contract, with any partner, in any country, and access English common law dispute resolution at a world-class standard.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said:“As global trade flows become increasingly interconnected, access to sophisticated legal infrastructure is critical to maintaining business confidence and supporting international growth. Our expanded partnership with the DIFC Courts reinforces Dubai's position as one of the world's most competitive and business-friendly jurisdictions. With almost 27,000 companies operating from DMCC across global trade and next-generation industries, institutional collaboration of this nature plays a key role in enabling businesses to scale internationally from Dubai.”

With the launch of the Digital Assets Wills Service in 2025, members holding cryptocurrency, digital tokens, or other blockchain-based assets also have access to a pioneering form of protection. This is particularly relevant to DMCC's FinX ecosystem across finance, fintech, crypto, and AI, where cross-border, technology-driven commercial relationships may give rise to complex disputes involving AI-generated contracts, digital asset insolvency, blockchain evidence, and emerging forms of global trade. Such matters can be addressed through the DIFC Courts Digital Economy Court, which provides a specialist judicial forum for resolving disputes in the digital economy.