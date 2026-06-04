How Two UAE Women Cadet Pilots Became Emirates' First Emirati Female Captains

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two Emirati women have made aviation history at Emirates, becoming the airline's first female captains and opening new doors for aspiring pilots.

Dubai-based Emirates airline has promoted female pilots, Hanan Mohammed Jawad and Bakhita Al Mheiri, to captains. Both female pilots rose through the Emirates Group's National Cadet Pilot Programme, an initiative that has graduated numerous Emirati pilots.

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Hanan Mohammed Jawad joined Emirates in 2008 through the cadet pilot programme, driven by her ambitious lifelong dream of taking to the skies. With mentorship and support from the airline's fleet management, she steadily progressed through the ranks, building her career from the ground up.

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Bakhita Al Mheiri began her journey with Emirates as a cadet pilot in 2011. Inspired by successful Emirati female pilots and driven by her passion for flying, Bakhita continued to achieve one milestone after another, building a successful career with Emirates.

Hanan and Bakhita have both officially received their fourth stripe this year, becoming the first Emirati female captains at Emirates, both operating the Boeing 777 fleet. With many years of experience in their respective careers, they both reflect a determination as strong as ever, and their ambitions continue to reach new heights.

Hanan has accumulated a total of 9,253 flying hours throughout her journey as a pilot. Speaking about her promotion, Hanan said:“When I was 14, I saw the UAE's first female pilot on TV and was struck by her confidence and presence. From that point on, all I wanted was to become a pilot.

"Receiving my fourth stripe is a proud milestone, but I don't see it as the destination. This is just the beginning, I don't believe the sky is the limit. The path to command is built over time, and my years as a First Officer prepared me for this moment.”

Hanan also reflected on how she's grown, both professionally and personally, throughout her journey.“You change as you grow, and that's a strength. When I was younger, I loved drawing and reading. Today, I challenge myself in new ways. I've recently started skiing and I'm still a beginner, I enjoy being in that learning space. Balance matters to me now. I've moved from intense gym training to practices that build focus and calm yoga - aerial yoga, Pilates, and reformer. They support the clarity, discipline, and presence my role demands.”

On her personal and professional growth shaped by the mentorship at Emirates, Bakhita said:“My journey at Emirates has been deeply influenced by the mentorship and guidance I received from exceptional training captains and leaders throughout my flying and command journey. Their experience, professionalism, and willingness to share knowledge and experience not only strengthened my technical and leadership skills but also shaped me personally by teaching me the value of responsibility, discipline, and continuous learning.

"One of the most meaningful lessons I gained throughout this journey was the importance of passing knowledge and experience forward. With the opportunity and responsibility I have been given as a captain, I hope to carry forward the same values and mentorship that were invested in me, and to support and guide the younger generations beginning their own flying journey, so they too can continue contributing to the future and success of the UAE.”

They both had a message for the next generation of aspiring female pilots:“Our leadership has long recognised women as essential partners in shaping our nation's future, and Emirates is creating the environment and opportunities for women to thrive, and we will continue to build on this for future generations.”

Commenting on the airline's commitment to developing Emirati talent, Capt Hassan Alhammadi, Emirates' Divisional Senior Vice President Flight Operations said:“At Emirates, we have always committed to developing our UAE Nationals as part of professional workforce. The cadet pilot programme remains vital in providing a path to young men and women to pursue professions as commercial pilots at Emirates, supporting our future pilot requirements.

We are immensely proud of Hanan and Bakhita for becoming Emirates' first Emirati female captains, a well-deserved achievement that reflects years of dedication, professionalism, and hard work, and underscores the airline's ability to nurture Emirati talent from entry level through to the highest leadership roles.”

About the National Cadet Pilot Programme (NCPP)

Launched in 1993, the NCPP is a fully funded initiative by the Emirates Group and has so far graduated many Emirati pilots, including Hanan and Bakhita. These pilots have moved on to become captains, training pilots, and senior leaders at Emirates and across the UAE aviation industry. This demonstrates the airline's ability to foster long-term career growth and progression for Emiratis.

The programme offers comprehensive flight training at Emirates' Flight Training Academy, combining world-class instruction, advanced technology, and rigorous safety standards. From foundational theory to hands-on flying experience, cadets are guided through every stage of their journey, preparing them for long-term careers as professional pilots with Emirates and for other air carriers. Cadets also experience robust training at Emirates' new pilot training centre as part of the programme.

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