FIFA Bans Water Bottles In Stadiums In Late Reversal Ahead Of World Cup Season

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) FIFA officials have changed their minds about allowing fans to take reusable water bottles into World Cup stadiums, issuing a ban.

Just three weeks ago, FIFA updated its code of conduct policy for the North American stadiums that said "empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the stadium."

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No more. Instead of refilling their bottles at a fountain in the stadium, thirsty fans will be forced to buy bottled water.

In a statement Thursday to NBC News, a FIFA spokesperson tried to explain the action.

"FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees," read the statement. "Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums."

In all, 48 teams will be competing in the North American World Cup, with matches being played in 16 venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico. About a dozen of the stadiums are located in areas where the summertime heat and humidity can be dangerous to both players and spectators.

Some of the matches in the Club World Cup held in the United States in 2025 were impacted by oppressive heat conditions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11-July 19.

In its statement, FIFA said it was coordinating with local officials on a heat safety plan.

"FIFA works closely with each host city committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans traveling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint," the statement said.

FIFA said prices of water will not be higher than what the venues generally charge.

The policy change was met with outrage from some fans, who already are facing massive ticket and transportation costs to attend the tournament.

"What next? (Sunscreen) banned and fans forced to buy it in stadiums?" the English fan group Free Lions posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money-grab. For how hot the stadiums will be, many in open air, just let fans bring a bottle if they want to. We hope the water fountains in stadiums will still be free, hopefully you aren't charged in the queue!"

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