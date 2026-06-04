Qatar Recalls Godiva Chocolate Bar For Failing To Declare Eggs In Ingredients List

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the recall of Godiva Kunafah and Pistachio Milk Chocolate Bar, manufactured in Saudi Arabia, for not declaring eggs among its ingredients on its nutritional label.

The product has been withdrawn due to the undeclared presence of eggs, which may cause allergic reactions in some consumers, particularly children.

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The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced last month that the manufacturer had voluntarily recalled the chocolate product, Godiva Kunafah & Pistachio Milk Chocolate Bar, from stores.

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The Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Public Health directed the supplier in Qatar to immediately withdraw the affected products from the local market.

As an additional precautionary measure, the department directed the local inspection team to ensure that the local markets were free of these products.

The ministry strongly advised consumers with egg allergies or sensitivities to avoid consuming the recalled product and to dispose of it immediately, reaffirming that this measure is part of its effort to protect consumer health and promote food safety.

The list of affected batches are given below:

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