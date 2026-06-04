Philippines Flood Control Scam Probe Deepens Senate Power Rift, Muddles Corruption Issue

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Thursday's hearing on the flood control corruption scandal in the Philippines, conducted by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies, has further divided Filipinos.

Cayetano's minority group pushed through with its hearing with 18 former members of the Philippine Marines as resource persons who claim to have delivered billions of pesos in kickbacks to government officials.

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Senator Rodante Marcoleta, earlier named by Cayetano as chairperson of the sub-committee to investigate corruption in anomalous flood control infrastructure projects, led the public hearing.

Political observers noted Marcoleta did not bother to hide his hatred of their camp's political enemies, mostly fielding leading questions to the former soldiers who claimed to be security men of former Rep. Elizaldy Co, ex-chairperson of the House of Representatives (HOR) Committee on Appropriations.

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Co, who is now a fugitive, earlier claimed he ordered the delivery of billions of pesos to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former HOR speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, as well as several lawmakers kickbacks to anomalous infrastructure projects.

At Thursday's hearing, the ex-marines said they delivered mountains of cash packed in suitcases to Marcos' hometown in Ilocos Norte province, the Makati City mansion of Romualdez, and in various other offices and houses of lawmakers.

Among those who also allegedly received kickbacks, the ex-marines claimed, were representatives Benny Abante, Zia Adiong, Ace Barbers, Joel Chua, Sandro Marcos, Jose Alvarez, Janette Garin, Dan Fernandez, Stella Quimbo, Gerville Luistro, Terry Ridon, the Makabayan Bloc (France Castro, Arlene Brosas, Raoul Manuel), Leila de Lima and former Sen. Bong Revilla.

They said the lawmakers either received kickbacks in luggages or in paper bags in their houses, offices and in meetings with Co.

Inconsistencies, however, were pointed out in the list provided by the former soldiers. Rep. de Lima was not yet a congresswoman at the time allegedly met with Co. The same is true with Ridon who returned as congressman in July 2025.

The Makabayan Bloc is against the controversial pork barrel fund and does not sponsor infrastructure projects, making it impossible for them to receive kickbacks.

The progressive legislators from Makabayan Bloc issued their denials, underscoring: "Thursday's (June 4) hearing was bogus and was only meant for political demolition jobs, unsubstantiated accusations, and manufactured narratives against progressive leaders and former Makabayan representatives.”

New revelations were also made but not substantiated, especially against political rivals Senator Tito Sotto and Panfilo Lacson whose photos were shown riding a helicopter reportedly owned by Co.

Senator Erwin Tulfo was also accused of demanding sexual workers to be delivered to him, courtesy of Co.

Even Catholic priest Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, who is a human rights and staunch anti-drug war killings advocate, was implicated.

On the other hand, senators allied with Marcoleta but were previously named in corruption probes, such as senators Loren Legarda and Joel Villanueva, were hardly mentioned. Legarda was present in the hearing but left early.

Another surprise was when Senator Marcoleta turned his ire and accused the Philippine media as being paid hacks, a remark he initially refused to take back even as Cayetano tried to placate journalists covering the hearing.

The 100-strong Senate Press Corps, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), National Press Club, Presidential Task Force on Media Security, Photojournalists Center of the Philippines, and FactsFirstPH quickly issued their condemnation of Marcoleta's wayward remark.

NUJP noted: "Marcoleta's tirades are clear attempts to undermine the public's trust in the media amid the coverage of intensifying rift between two political camps. Journalists ferret out the truth and convey it to the public.

"Allegations of corruption hurled against either side must be investigated fully. Journalism's loyalty is to the people, not to any partisan group with vested interests," NUJP underscored.

Cayetano said they plan to conduct another hearing next week. He admitted, however, he is unsure whether he will keep his post as Malacañang Palace – the Presidential Office – has announced it plans to call a special session during the recess to allow the Senate to deal with several issues left unattended due to the political circus at the Senate.

Political experts noted this means the Marcos government is putting its foot down and is recognising the new Senate leadership under acting Senate President Win Gatchalian.

Cayetano said he is willing to step down as senate president as soon as 13 senators will vote him out.

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