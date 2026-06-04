Mexico New-Car Sales Hit A Record High In May, Up 4.9%

MENAFN - The Rio Times) MEXICO · BUSINESS

Key Facts

- The headline: Mexico's new-car sales reached 127,100 light vehicles in May 2026, up 4.9% from a year earlier, the highest May on record.

- The run: The five-month total reached 627,609 units, also a record for the period since data began in 2005, and the market has now strung together three straight months of growth.

- The leaders: Nissan topped the market with 21,460 units (16.8%), followed by General Motors at 15,959 and Toyota at 10,840.

- The shift: Chinese brands such as Geely, MG and Jetour posted triple-digit sales gains, cushioning a roughly 5% monthly dip at market leader Nissan.

- The outlook: Mexico's main auto associations project full-year sales of about 1.671 million units, a level industry leaders expect to hold through the rest of 2026.

Mexican consumers are still buying cars at a record clip, defying a broader economic slowdown - and a fast-rising wave of Chinese brands is reshaping who they buy from.

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Mexico new-car sales reach a record May

Mexico sold 127,100 new light vehicles in May 2026, a 4.9% increase on the 121,110 units sold in the same month a year earlier, according to figures from the national statistics institute INEGI, drawn from data supplied by the country's two main auto bodies - the dealers' association AMDA and the manufacturers' association AMIA. The result extended a positive streak to three consecutive months and beat dealers' own forecast of around 119,776 units by a wide margin.

The cumulative picture is just as strong. Between January and May, Mexicans bought 627,609 new light vehicles, up 4.9% from the same period of 2025 and the highest five-month total since comparable records began in 2005.

AMIA, the manufacturers' association headed by Rogelio Garza, said both the month and the year-to-date figure represent the strongest sales levels in the historical series. Industry executives expect the momentum to carry through the rest of the year, with associations projecting a full-year market of roughly 1.671 million units.

Who is selling - and the Chinese surge

Nissan remained the market leader in May, placing 21,460 units and capturing 16.8% of national sales. General Motors followed with 15,959 units, or 12.5% of the market, and Toyota took third place with 10,840 units.

Six brands together accounted for more than 61% of all vehicles sold during the month, underlining how concentrated the Mexican market remains at the top.

Yet the most striking trend sits beneath the leaders. Chinese brands including Geely, MG and Jetour have continued to push into Mexico, posting triple-digit percentage increases in sales not only against rivals from their home country but against established global manufacturers.

That surge mattered in May: Nissan, the largest seller in the country, slipped about 5% on the month, shedding close to 1,000 units, but the gap was more than offset by gains at the Chinese marques alongside Mazda, Stellantis, Kia and Volkswagen.

Guillermo Rosales, executive president of the dealers' association AMDA, noted that the observed total of 127,100 units came in 5.8% above the body's own estimate, a sign that demand is running hotter than the trade expected. The breadth of the gains - across price segments and across both traditional and emerging brands - suggests the strength is not confined to a single niche.

A bright spot in a slowing economy

The record sales stand out against a softer macroeconomic backdrop. Mexico's economy contracted in the first quarter of 2026, and gauges of fixed investment have been falling for months, yet household demand for new vehicles has held up.

Analysts attribute the resilience partly to wage adjustments that have supported purchasing power and to financing availability, even as broader consumer confidence has wobbled.

For the wider industry, the consumer numbers are only one side of the ledger. Mexico is also a major vehicle exporter and a central node in North American auto supply chains, which makes the sector unusually exposed to trade policy.

With a review of the regional trade pact looming, the domestic sales record gives manufacturers a measure of breathing room - a reminder that, whatever happens at the border, Mexico's home market remains one of the most dynamic in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions How many cars did Mexico sell in May 2026?

Mexico sold 127,100 new light vehicles in May 2026, up 4.9% from a year earlier and the highest May on record. The January–May total was 627,609 units, also a record for the period.

Which brands sold the most?

Nissan led with 21,460 units (16.8% of the market), followed by General Motors with 15,959 and Toyota with 10,840.

What role are Chinese brands playing?

Brands such as Geely, MG and Jetour posted triple-digit sales increases, helping offset a roughly 5% monthly dip at market leader Nissan.

What is the full-year outlook?

Mexico's auto associations project full-year sales of about 1.671 million units, with the market expected to keep growing through the rest of 2026.

Connected Coverage

The sales record contrasts with Mexico's 19-month slump in fixed investment, a sign of an economy pulling in two directions. The strength of the home market also shapes the stakes around the country's lowered 2026 growth outlook.

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