OECD Trims Peru Growth To 2.9% Despite A Metals Windfall

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Peru · Markets

Key Facts

- The forecast: The OECD cut its Peru growth projection to 2.9% for both 2026 and 2027, down from 3.4% in 2025.

- The tailwind: High global metal prices and favourable terms of trade are boosting the Andean nation's exports and supporting domestic demand.

- The drag: An El Nino weather pattern, domestic gas-supply constraints and higher energy prices tied to the Middle East conflict are weighing on output.

- The structure: The Paris-based body flags lower potential growth, with informality affecting more than 70% of Peruvian workers and a tax take of only about 17% of GDP.

- The stake: Peru, one of the world's top copper producers, is leaving faster growth on the table as a commodity windfall meets domestic constraints - and a presidential runoff days away.

A copper boom should be Peru's moment. Instead the OECD says structural limits at home are stopping one of South America's most resource-rich economies from turning high metal prices into a more vigorous expansion.





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OECD trims Peru growth even as metal prices climb

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development now projects that Peru's gross domestic product will grow 2.9% in 2026 and again in 2027, a step down from the 3.4% recorded in 2025. The Paris-based policy body describes activity as supported by resilient domestic demand - particularly private consumption and investment - and by favourable terms of trade, the gap between what a country earns for its exports and pays for its imports.

For a nation that is among the world's largest copper and silver producers, those terms of trade are unusually generous right now.

That is what makes the downgrade notable. High metal prices are flattering the external accounts and propping up mining revenue, yet the headline growth rate is still easing rather than accelerating.

The OECD's framing is that a genuine commodity windfall is being partly offset by problems closer to home, leaving Peru with a more modest expansion than its export earnings alone might suggest.

The supply shocks holding Peru back

The OECD points to a cluster of supply-side disruptions. An El Nino weather pattern threatens agriculture and fishing, two pillars of the Peruvian economy that are highly sensitive to changes in ocean temperature.

Domestic natural-gas supply constraints have squeezed industrial activity, and higher energy prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East have added to costs. The body expects inflation to rise temporarily above the central bank's target range before drifting back as those supply shocks fade, and it judges a broadly neutral monetary stance appropriate given that inflation expectations remain anchored around the 2% goal.

Private forecasters have reached a similar landing point. BBVA Research cut its 2026 growth projection for Peru to 2.9% from 3.1% earlier this year, citing the same combination of weather anomalies and a domestic gas squeeze, and expects growth to recover toward 3.1% in 2027 once those shocks dissipate.

The convergence between an international institution and a major commercial bank lends weight to the view that 2026 will be a year of solid but unspectacular output.

Structural limits beneath the metals windfall

Beyond the immediate shocks, the OECD has flagged deeper constraints in its Peru analysis. Pervasive informality affects more than 70% of workers and most firms, holding back productivity, the quality of jobs and the state's ability to raise revenue.

Tax collection of only about 17% of GDP limits the resources available for infrastructure and social spending, and fiscal discipline has weakened, undermining the credibility of the country's fiscal framework. The body argues that lifting living standards will require deeper reforms rather than reliance on the commodity cycle.

The downgrade also lands at a politically charged moment. Peru holds the second round of its presidential election within days, and analysts note that electoral cycles typically add a layer of uncertainty to investment decisions in the first half of an election year.

The OECD's projections leave the question of how a new government would address the structural agenda - informality, the tax base, fiscal credibility - to the country's voters and its incoming administration.

For international investors, the takeaway is a familiar one in commodity-dependent economies: a price boom is necessary but not sufficient. Peru's mineral wealth is buffering the economy through a difficult year, but the OECD's message is that the country is missing out on a stronger expansion it could otherwise capture if domestic bottlenecks were cleared.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the OECD's new growth forecast for Peru?

The OECD projects Peru's GDP will grow 2.9% in both 2026 and 2027, down from 3.4% in 2025.

Why is growth slowing if metal prices are high?

High metal prices and favourable terms of trade support the economy, but supply shocks - El Nino, domestic gas constraints and higher energy prices - plus deeper structural limits are offsetting the windfall.

What structural problems does the OECD highlight?

Informality affecting more than 70% of workers, tax revenue of only about 17% of GDP, and weakened fiscal discipline that the body says undermines the credibility of Peru's fiscal framework.

How does the election factor in?

Peru holds a presidential runoff within days, and analysts note that election years typically raise uncertainty around investment, especially in the first half of the year.

Connected Coverage

The same Paris-based body also trimmed Mexico's 2026 growth forecast below the central bank's own projection. The metals backdrop supporting Peru is visible in the recent surge in copper and aluminum prices.

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